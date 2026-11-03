The Magic of Christmas: Five Festive Markets Worth Travelling For

With the festive season approaching, the team at Northern Ireland’s Oasis Travel has revealed its top five European Christmas markets to visit in 2026.

Drawing on their own travel experiences and destination expertise, the team has selected five festive favourites, from traditional German markets and picturesque French towns to historic city squares, sharing what makes each destination worth visiting alongside insider tips to help travellers plan the perfect Christmas market break.

Frankfurt, Germany – a festive surprise

Frankfurt may be better known for its skyscrapers, but its historic Old Town transforms at Christmas. From 23 November to 22 December, Römerberg Square hosts wooden chalets, traditional German food stalls and a 26-metre Christmas tree.

For Oasis Travel’s Development Manager Jill Kenenden, the unexpected visit became a family highlight,

“Our visit was completely unexpected, but we were absolutely charmed. There was such a wonderful festive buzz, yet it felt relaxed and welcoming. From traditional German crafts to marzipan treats and warming apple wine, there was so much to discover. It was a fantastic experience for the whole family and a holiday memory I’ll treasure.”

Jill recommends visiting on Wednesdays or Saturdays at 6pm for festive brass music from St Nicholas Church. The market closes on 22 December.

Colmar, France – a Christmas card setting

For somewhere different, Colmar in France’s Alsace region offers a more intimate Christmas market experience. Its colourful half-timbered houses and cobbled streets host six markets selling handcrafted gifts, regional food and seasonal treats, while Petite Venise (Little Venice) has a dedicated children’s market.

Oasis Travel Founder Sandra Corkin explains its appeal.

“Colmar is one of those places that feels almost too beautiful to be real at Christmas. The colourful houses, sparkling lights and cosy little markets make it feel like you’ve stepped into a festive storybook. It’s somewhere I’d recommend for a truly magical Christmas experience.”

The markets run from 23 November to 29 December. Sandra recommends exploring Little Venice at dusk, when the canal-side buildings are illuminated. December weekends are particularly popular, so booking accommodation early or travelling midweek is advisable.

Vienna, Austria – something for everyone

Vienna’s Rathausplatz hosts one of Europe’s largest Christmas markets, set against its impressive Gothic Revival City Hall. Running from 13 November to 26 December, it features traditional Austrian food, the illuminated Tree of Hearts, ice skating and children’s activities. For Travel Concierge, Andrew McKee, the music made the experience particularly memorable.

“Vienna is such a stunning city, particularly at Christmas. The architecture is absolutely beautiful, but what really stayed with me was hearing the choirs singing in the Christmas market, with the magnificent City Hall as their backdrop. It created the most incredible atmosphere and made the whole experience feel truly magical.”

Andrew recommends visiting Rathausplatz at twilight and exploring the additional markets at Schönbrunn Palace and St Stephen’s Cathedral. Midweek visits are best for avoiding the busiest crowds.

Cologne, Germany – traditional festive favourites

Cologne’s Cathedral Christmas Market is among Germany’s best-known, with wooden chalets beneath its Gothic cathedral selling bratwurst, gingerbread, roasted almonds and glühwein. Several other markets across the city offer different experiences.

Oasis Travel Managing Director Scott McCabe says Cologne remains a favourite.

“Germany really knows how to do Christmas markets, and Cologne is one of my favourites, something special about enjoying glühwein and traditional German food with the magnificent cathedral illuminated in the background. It’s a fantastic festive city break.”

Scott recommends Heinzels Wintermärchen in the Old Town for traditional crafts, fairytale-inspired stalls and ice skating. It opens on 23 November, while the Cathedral Market runs from 16 November to 23 December, closing on 22 November for Totensonntag, Germany’s traditional day of remembrance.

Kraków, Poland – Christmas traditions and history

Kraków combines festive markets with history and culture. Its medieval Main Market Square, Rynek Główny, hosts stalls selling Polish crafts, decorations and specialities including pierogi and oscypek, a traditional smoked cheese. Visitors can also discover the city’s intricate szopki, nativity scenes inspired by Kraków’s architecture.

For Travel Executive Debbie Martin, it’s a memorable combination.

“Kraków is such a magical place at Christmas. The medieval square, twinkling lights and traditional stalls create a really special atmosphere. I love that it offers something different, with delicious Polish food, unique handmade gifts and so much history to discover.”

The market is expected to run from 27 November 2026 until 6 January 2027, subject to confirmation. Debbie recommends exploring the surrounding Old Town and its cafés. With temperatures frequently falling below freezing, warm clothing and suitable footwear are essential.

Planning your festive break

The Oasis Travel team recommends choosing destinations offering attractions beyond the Christmas markets, booking centrally located accommodation and travelling midweek where possible. Checking market dates before departure is also essential. For more information, visit www.oasis-travel.co.uk.