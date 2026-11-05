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Faith Healer at the Lyric Theatre

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Brian Friel’s Faith Healer returned to the Lyric Theatre as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations and the Belfast International Arts Festival.

Robin Elliott and Jane Hardy

The production is running from 10th October-14th November, with the stellar cast of Conleth Hill, Lisa Dwyer Hogg and Chris McCurry.

Ulster Orchestra head of marketing Michelle Baird and Blue Lights actor Matt Forsythe

Faith Healer weaves an extraordinary tale of a travelling healer who, after making his way through Wales and Scotland, returns to his homeland of Ireland in the hope of regaining his fading powers. Frank Hardy offers miracle cures to the sick and suffering, but as a man who is part showman, part shaman, his gift is astonishing and dangerously unreliable.

Pauline and Colin Davidson

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