Young artists from across Northern Ireland are being invited to put their creativity to work as Holiday World Show Belfast launches its annual children’s art competition ahead of the show’s return to ICC Belfast this January (8-10).

Open to all primary school-aged children, the competition features two age categories (ages 4-6 and ages 7-12) and offers kids the chance to win an unforgettable family trip to France courtesy of Holiday World’s headline sponsor Irish Ferries.

One winner from each category will receive a One winner from each category will receive a return Irish Ferries crossing for a car and up to four passengers from Dublin to Britain or France.

As an added bonus, every child who enters the competition will receive a FREE family ticket to Holiday World Show Belfast, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a day out at Northern Ireland’s biggest travel and tourism exhibition.

Schools, parents and grandparents are all being encouraged to get involved, with entries welcome both through schools and directly from families.

Whether completed in the classroom or around the kitchen table at home, Holiday World CEO Maria Hourican is hoping to see lots of colourful and imaginative entries from across NI.

“One of the joys of Holiday World Show Belfast is inspiring families to start dreaming about their next adventure and this competition encourages children to do exactly that,” said Maria.

“We’re hoping to see lots of colourful, imaginative entries from all over Northern Ireland, whether they’re submitted through schools or created at home with parents and grandparents.

“The beauty of this competition is that everyone is a winner. As well as our two fantastic top prizes from Irish Ferries for our category winners, EVERY child who enters our competition will receive free family admission to Holiday World Show Belfast, making it a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy a day out while planning future holidays.”

Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries’ Passenger Sales Manager UK & Ireland, added: “As headline sponsor, we’re delighted to partner with Holiday World Show Belfast on this wonderful competition and to offer a prize that will help create lasting family memories.

HOW TO ENTER

The competition features two categories, with a maritime-themed colouring competition for children aged 4-6 and a drawing competition to create the ferry of the future for the 7-12 age group. Entry forms for both categories can be downloaded now at www.holidayworldshowni.com/irish-ferries-school-competition.

By Post

Completed entries should be A4 in size and posted in advance to Holiday World Show Belfast Art Competition, c/o Duffy Rafferty Communications, 18 Heron Road, Belfast, BT3 9LE. Postal entries must be received no later than Tuesday January 5, 2027. All entrants should ensure that the details on the back of the entry sheet are completed in order to receive their FREE family ticket to the show.

In Person

Alternatively, entries can be brought along and handed in during a visit to Holiday World Show Belfast between Friday January 8 and Sunday January 10. The completed entry will also double up as a FREE family ticket for two adults and two children.

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Irish Ferries will take place in the ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 8 to Sunday January 10.

Now in its 34th year, more than 10,000 visitors from across Northern Ireland are expected to attend the three-day event that showcases a huge choice of travel options at home and abroad, bringing a world of holiday ideas, destinations, travel experts and exclusive show-only deals under one roof.

Exhibitors will span cruise and ferry companies, airlines, destinations, tourist boards, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, visitor attractions and lots of other travel-related businesses.

Current admission prices are £5 adults, £4 senior citizens and £3 students, with a special family ticket for two adults and up to four children priced at just £10.

For more information or to book a ticket, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com/.