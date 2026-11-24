The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) is seeking support for its Annual Appeal as a record number of struggling families and individuals are seeking its help with cost-of-living expenses and additional costs as Christmas approaches.

Calls for help to the Society are already at record levels and are estimated to exceed 50,000 this year.

At the launch of the SVP Annual Appeal, Regional President for the North Region, Anne Irwin, said last year, requests for help in December alone rose by 30% compared to the previous year. For many families, what should be a season of celebration and togetherness can instead become a time of financial strain and uncertainty.

The theme for the SVP Annual Appeal is, ‘The Wonder of Christmas’. The theme can be viewed differently in families. Parents will wonder how to put food on the table, keep homes warm, and afford the additional costs which come with the Christmas season, while the children are wondering what Santa will bring.

Anne Irwin said, “Our Appeal asks the public to share the wonder of Christmas by helping families with vouchers towards the essentials; food on the table, a warm home and a little joy for children. We would also remind our donors that their kind gestures are going to help in their local communities.

“Rising costs mean many households still cannot afford the basics, especially one-parent families, low-income workers, people with disabilities and their carers, and those in insecure housing. Every donation ensures we can provide direct practical help in a confidential and non-judgemental way.”

How SVP supports families and individuals:

In 2025, £5.5m was spent providing support and direct assistance to households. SVP alleviates the immediate needs to families facing food and energy poverty. Food and energy vouchers support dignity and choice.

Parents are often missing meals themselves to ensure their children are fed. There are 90,000 children living in consistent poverty with many families going without heating in their homes.

Almost 50,000 home visitations each year are delivered in a confidential and practical way from volunteers in every community.

Who SVP supports:

Louise in Antrim, said: “I cannot begin to explain the difference SVP support made to my family in the lead up to Christmas. I contacted the Society out of desperation and the food vouchers, electricity vouchers and oil SVP provided my family quite literally kept us warm and fed us. It is now 1am on Christmas Eve. My Christmas dinner is prepped thanks to SVP. I have been able to choose gifts for my children, and they are sitting under the Christmas tree waiting to be discovered in a few hours. As a mum I will be forever grateful for the help SVP volunteers have given me. Their generosity and very hard work has made a huge difference for this wee family.”

Alice from Co Down said: “St Vincent de Paul is the most supportive charity I know. I asked for help once and the volunteers have continued to make sure I am still ok. I rang SVP in depression when I was feeling a bit like my pride was out the window. SVP made Christmas happen for me and my children. That was what made me feel better and have a good Christmas. They provided vouchers for toy shops so that I could go and pick the presents that my children asked Santa for. I felt myself being lifted and filled with a sense of joy, knowing that Santa would be coming to our home on Christmas Eve. To all at St Vincent de Paul, you really are a caring charity, who never forget.”

Ways to donate to SVP:

SVP Head of Fundraising Elizabeth Smyth encouraged workplaces, community groups and schools to take part in fundraising or hosting a Christmas Jumper Day for SVP. Elizabeth said: “There is a deep warmth towards the Society’s work. With the public’s generosity, we can bring help and hope to families who need it most, and ensure children can experience the wonder of Christmas.”

Online: svp.ie (nominate your local area)

By phone: 028 9075 0161

By post: SVP, 196/200 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2AJ (cheques payable to ‘Society of St Vincent de Paul’)

Blue envelopes: look out for special blue envelopes in churches

This year’s Annual Appeal Launch was kindly hosted by Titanic Hotel Belfast.