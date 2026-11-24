Tourism Northern Ireland has launched a new Industry Marketing Programme aimed at helping tourism businesses deliver marketing activity in the Republic of Ireland.

The £200,000 programme will support tourism businesses and organisations to deliver media-led activity aligned with Tourism NI’s Spring Marketing Campaign. The collective impact will help Northern Ireland stand out as a compelling visitor destination in the Republic of Ireland.

Eligible tourism businesses can apply for grants ranging from £500 to £5,000. The funding will help them enhance their marketing activity and drive demand for Northern Ireland as a visitor destination.

Tourism NI will contribute up to 30% of eligible expenditure. Applicants must contribute at least 70% of eligible expenditure.

The programme aims to increase tourism industry participation in marketing activity targeting the Republic of Ireland. It will support measurable activity that converts visitor interest into bookings and spend and align additional industry investment with Tourism NI campaigns.

Eligible applicants include Tourism NI-certified visitor accommodation, and visitor attractions and visitor experiences operating in Northern Ireland. Public bodies and councils may apply where the proposed activity directly markets a visitor attraction or visitor experience that they manage or operate.

Applications open today and close on December 8, 2026. Approved activity is due to run from February 1, 2027 to March 31, 2027. Only one application is permitted per business, charity or organisation.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Tourism NI’s Industry Marketing Programme represents a significant opportunity to support tourism growth and enhance the north’s profile across Ireland.

“We know the importance of the all-island economy to our local tourism industry, with statistics showing the number of trips by visitors from the south to the north increased by 15% in 2025.

“By supporting tourism businesses and organisations to undertake additional marketing activity, we can work collectively to maintain and build on this positive momentum by raising awareness of the north as a compelling destination, encouraging more visitors to choose our attractions and experiences.”

Carmel Scott, Head of Marketing at Tourism NI, said: “We want Northern Ireland to be more than a destination people notice – we want it to be a destination they choose. The Industry Marketing Programme is an opportunity for our tourism sector to help make that happen.

“This is about growing the value of tourism. It supports Tourism NI’s corporate objectives of strengthening Northern Ireland’s competitiveness as a visitor destination, supporting regional economic development and delivering sustainable growth that benefits businesses, communities and the wider economy.

“Interest is the starting point – bookings are the goal. By investing together, Tourism NI and industry partners can make their marketing work harder and reach new audiences turning that interest into bookings, growing visitor spend and supporting the continued development of Northern Ireland’s tourism economy.”

Further details about the Industry Marketing Programme, including how to apply, is available at https://www.tourismni.com/industrymarketingprogramme/