CRAIGAVON-based drinks company United Wines has secured the distribution rights for Graham Norton Wines in Northern Ireland, bringing one of Ireland’s most popular wine brands to consumers across the province.

Launched in 2014, the award-winning partnership between TV star Graham Norton and New Zealand’s Invivo Wines has grown into a global success story with the GN Wine range now sold throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, New Zealand, Asia and North America.

In Ireland, the brand is already a firm favourite, ranking in Checkout’s Top 20 wine brands* for four consecutive years, and reaching number 12, its highest ever position to date, this year.

With more than 300 awards and accolades across the range, United Wines Brand Manager Olivia McAleenan is confident that GN Wines will enjoy similar growth in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to secure the distribution rights for Graham Norton Wines in Northern Ireland,” said McAleenan. “Consumers are increasingly looking for authenticity, quality and a compelling story, and the GN Wine range delivers on all three fronts

“This is a brand with genuine substance behind it and an outstanding track record in Ireland and around the world. We look forward to building on that success throughout Northern Ireland.”

United Wines now distributes the full range of seven GN Wines, produced by Invivo, to the off-trade and on-trade – including GN Frizzante, GN Frizzante Rosé, GN New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, GN South Africa Sauvignon Blanc, GN New Zealand Rosé, GN He-Devil Malbec and GN Australian Shiraz.

Next year, United Wines will also introduce two new wine innovations to Northern Ireland, namely GN Zero Sauvignon Blanc and GN Spicy Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc.

Far from simply lending his name to the bottles, Graham Norton plays an active role in the business, personally taking part in annual new-vintage blending sessions with Invivo Co-founders and Winemakers Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron.

In 2025, on a visit to Marlborough, New Zealand, Graham was named the region’s first ‘Grape Ambassador’, an honour presented by the New Zealand Prime Minister and the Mayor of Marlborough in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

According to Invivo Co-founder Tim Lightbourne, this hands-on involvement has helped create a brand with credibility among consumers and the wine trade alike.

“Graham is very hands-on and involved in our business,” said Lightbourne. “We’ve made 13 vintages of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc together now, and Graham is involved in every aspect of the blending process, bringing his personality, enthusiasm and creativity to the table.

“We’ve continued to see record growth across Ireland and we’re excited to work with the United Wines team as we further strengthen our presence in Northern Ireland,” he added.

Speaking about the brand’s growth in Ireland, Graham Norton recently said: “It’s fantastic to see how the brand has grown in Ireland over the years. What started out as a passion project 13 years ago has stood the test of time, and the loyalty to the wines in my home country is incredible.”

Guests from across Northern Ireland’s licensed trade gathered at Waterman House in Belfast to mark the new distribution partnership, sample the award-winning collection and hear more about the authentic story behind the brand.

The GN Wine range is now available to hospitality venues and retailers across Northern Ireland through distributor United Wines. For more information or to order, contact United Wines on 028 3831 6555 or email olivia@unitedwines.co.uk.