Over 400 guests celebrate the businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals driving Northern Ireland’s thriving food-to-go industry.

The very best of Northern Ireland’s food-to-go industry has been celebrated at the official Northern Ireland Food to Go Awards 2026, with over 400 guests gathering to recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals helping to shape one of the region’s most vibrant and enterprising sectors.

Hosted by the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association (NIFTGA), the prestigious awards took place at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Tuesday 17 November, bringing together business owners, industry leaders and sector representatives for an evening of celebration.

Across 24 award categories, the awards showcased the breadth, diversity and quality of Northern Ireland’s food-to-go offering, from much-loved local takeaways, independent coffee shops and bakeries to innovative street food operators, local producers and established franchises.

Among the evening’s big winners were Doc’s Fish & Chips, which secured two awards for Best Burger To Go and Sustainability, while The Moy Fayre was crowned Newcomer of the Year and Wee Bean took home Coffee Newcomer of the Year.

The awards also recognised the growing strength and diversity of Northern Ireland’s food offering, with Lick Gelato named Local Producer of the Year and Sinley Chinese taking home Best Asian / Pan Asian To Go. Both wins highlight the talent, innovation and quality being delivered by businesses across the sector.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution Award to Darren and Karen Gardiner, founders of Ground Espresso Bars, in recognition of their contribution to Northern Ireland’s food-to-go and coffee industry.

Representing more than 1,100 members, the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association continues to champion the interests of the sector, providing a collective voice for businesses, advocating for meaningful change and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

Michael Henderson, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association, said: “Behind every coffee served, every takeaway meal prepared and every local food business opening its doors each morning, there are hardworking individuals, families and teams who are making an invaluable contribution to our economy and communities.

“To see over 400 people come together to celebrate our industry is a fantastic reflection of its strength, ambition and the sense of community that exists among businesses right across Northern Ireland.

“These awards are about giving those businesses the recognition they deserve. Despite the considerable pressures facing our industry, from rising operating costs to changing consumer spending habits, our food-to-go businesses continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience, creativity and ambition.

“From emerging businesses making their mark to established operators continuing to innovate, this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible diversity of our sector. It is particularly encouraging to see businesses such as Lick Gelato and Sinley Chinese recognised, showcasing the quality of our local producers and the rich variety of food experiences available across Northern Ireland.

“As the voice of Northern Ireland’s food-to-go industry, we are committed to ensuring these businesses are not only celebrated but listened to, supported and given the right conditions in which to thrive.

“The success of this year’s awards is a reminder of just how much talent exists across Northern Ireland and why investing in the future of this industry matters. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists and thank you to our industry partners who share our ambition for the sector.”

For further information on the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association, its work and membership opportunities, visit www.nifoodtogo.co.uk.