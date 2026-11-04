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EASYJET LAUNCHES FIRST FLIGHTS FROM BELFAST CITY AIRPORT TO LONDON SOUTHEND

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  • New flights to London Southend took off for the first time this morning and will operate up to three times a week
  • Seats are available to book ateasyJet.comand via the mobile app with great value fares starting from £13.49*
Northern Ireland’s largest airline, easyJet, has launched its first flights from Belfast City Airport to London Southend.
The first flights between Belfast and London Southend took off this morning, giving customers in Northern Ireland even more choice and convenient access to London, Essex and the surrounding region. The route will operate year-round, with up to three flights a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, making it ideal for both week-long breaks and long weekend getaways.
Home to world-famous landmarks, outstanding museums, premier shopping and a thriving food and entertainment scene, London is one of Europe’s most exciting destinations. With easy rail access from London Southend Airport to the city centre, customers can conveniently explore everything the capital has to offer.
Great value seats are available to book from £13.49* oneasyJet.comand via the mobile app.
Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:
“We’re really pleased to be launching flights from Belfast City to London Southend, giving our customers even more choice and great-value fares. Whether you’re planning a weekend city break, a longer getaway or visiting friends and family, the new route provides convenient access to London and the South East, making it easier than ever to enjoy everything the capital and the surrounding area have to offer.”
Andrea Hunter, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:
“The launch of easyJet’s new London Southend service gives passengers another convenient way to travel between Belfast and the Southeast of England. With easy access to London and the surrounding region, the route will be popular with both business and leisure travellers.
“From our location just five minutes from Belfast city centre, Belfast City Airport is well placed to offer fast and straightforward journeys, and this new service adds even more choice for passengers flying from the heart of the city.
“As we mark five years of partnership with easyJet, it’s particularly fitting to see the airline continue to grow its network from Belfast City Airport. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and seeing the opportunities this new connection creates for tourism, business and visiting friends and family.”
easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland and serves three airports including Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport, and City of Derry Airport, offering over 45 routes to 13 countries across Europe and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s network and to book, visiteasyJet.com.     
           
Emily, Cabin Crew at easyJet, Adam, First Officer at easyJet, Eve, Cabin Crew at easyJet, Andrea Hunter, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, Ivo, Cabin Crew at easyJet, Michaela, Second Officer at easyJet and Honey, Cabin Crew at easyJet

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