spot_img

Wilsons of Rathkenny Vauxhall Announces Sponsorship of Mid Antrim 150 Club Supersport Saturday Race

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

Wilsons of Rathkenny Vauxhall are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Mid Antrim 150 Club Supersport Saturday race, reaffirming its commitment to supporting local motorsport and the wider community.

 

A recent presentation marked the official handover of sponsorship, with Managing Directors John Wilson and Darren Wilson joined by Johnny Wilson, Lee Wilson and Vauxhall Sales Manager Darren McGarvey to present a sponsorship cheque to race representatives Jack Agnew, Andrew Armstrong and Wesley Grace.

 

As part of its support, in addition to sponsoring the Saturday Supersport Race, Wilsons of Rathkenny will be contributing a quad, a van, a Weidemann machine, and the company caravan for use across the race days, helping ensure the smooth running of the event and enhancing facilities for organisers and participants.

Wilsons of Rathkenny is proud to support local initiatives and play an active role in community events, particularly those that celebrate the region’s strong motorsport heritage.

 

Wilsons of Rathkenny are also delighted to host the official press launch night for the event on Tuesday 30th June at its showrooms, where sponsors, competitors, media and supporters will gather ahead of race weekend.

 

 

 

 

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Meet our new contributors, The Gourmet Boys
Next article
Grand Opera House Celebrates 130th Anniversary with £130,000 Raised for Children’s Cancer Unit Charity

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved