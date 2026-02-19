Wilsons of Rathkenny Vauxhall Announces Sponsorship of Mid Antrim 150 Club Supersport Saturday Race

Wilsons of Rathkenny Vauxhall are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Mid Antrim 150 Club Supersport Saturday race, reaffirming its commitment to supporting local motorsport and the wider community.

A recent presentation marked the official handover of sponsorship, with Managing Directors John Wilson and Darren Wilson joined by Johnny Wilson, Lee Wilson and Vauxhall Sales Manager Darren McGarvey to present a sponsorship cheque to race representatives Jack Agnew, Andrew Armstrong and Wesley Grace.

As part of its support, in addition to sponsoring the Saturday Supersport Race, Wilsons of Rathkenny will be contributing a quad, a van, a Weidemann machine, and the company caravan for use across the race days, helping ensure the smooth running of the event and enhancing facilities for organisers and participants.

Wilsons of Rathkenny is proud to support local initiatives and play an active role in community events, particularly those that celebrate the region’s strong motorsport heritage.

Wilsons of Rathkenny are also delighted to host the official press launch night for the event on Tuesday 30th June at its showrooms, where sponsors, competitors, media and supporters will gather ahead of race weekend.