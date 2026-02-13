spot_img

Kildare Village The Edit: Spring/Summer 2026

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

An exclusive Spring/Summer showcase binging the Village experience to Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Hosted within a carefully selected  collection of five-star hotels, the showcase offers an intimate and elevated retail experience designed especially for style-savvy guests. Across each location, guests will enjoy curated style sessions, expert fashion guidance and refined seasonal hospitality, all within a relaxed yet luxurious setting. The Edit offers a rare opportunity to shop the latest Spring/SUmmer collections on the day, with access to pieces hand-selected for the season ahead.

Event Dates & Locations:

Dublin – 17 February, The Conrad

Cork – 19 February, Hayfield Manor

Belfast – 21 February, The Merchant

Designed to reflect the villages signature blend of luxury, style and service, The Edit Spring/Summer 2026 promises a refined shopping experience tailored to each city. 

 

To Book tickets  https://events.thebicestercollection.com/…/the…/overview

 

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Looking Back : February 2015
Next article
Meet our new contributors, The Gourmet Boys

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved