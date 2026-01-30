Titanic Belfast Launches New Support Initiatives

TITANIC Belfast has announced the launch of a series of new accessibility initiatives as part of its continued commitment to ensuring an inclusive and welcoming visitor experience for every guest.

With accessibility and inclusion a key focus for the world-leading visitor attraction, it has announced the introduction of Sensory Backpacks and Quiet Sessions, expanding its range of accessibility supports designed to enhance comfort, independence and enjoyment for visitors with additional needs.

These new initiatives build on Titanic Belfast’s continued investment in inclusion infrastructure and visitor services in recent years – which has included Changing Places facilities, multimedia guides featuring British Sign Language and close working relationships with a range of charities and organisations including Mencap and Orchardville.

The new Sensory Backpacks are available to borrow free of charge and aim to support neurodiverse guests and individuals who may benefit from additional sensory resources during their visit.

They have been designed primarily for children aged five – 12, although they are available to support any visitor who requires and have been thoughtfully themed around animals associated with Titanic. Each backpack contains a variety of items including ear defenders, sunglasses for brighter areas, emotions and senses cards, a range of fidget and sensory toys, drawing materials, smelling cubes with aromas associated with Titanic, a visual contents list and a sensory trail.

In addition, Quiet Sessions have been launched to support visitors who may prefer reduced noise, softer lighting and a more relaxed atmosphere. The sessions will give guests the opportunity to discover the Titanic Experience in a calm and sensory-friendly environment in an inclusive way to explore the galleries at their own pace. Afternoon sessions will take place on Monday 26th January and Monday 23rd February and a morning session is scheduled for Sunday 22nd February.

Paula Bradley, Head of Operations at Titanic Belfast said: “We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy a visit to Titanic Belfast in a way that feels comfortable, welcoming and accessible to them.

The introduction of new Sensory Backpack and Quiet Sessions reflect our long-term commitment to accessibility and inclusion. With the support of teams from across the business as well as external stakeholders, we have been working to bring these new initiatives to fruition. As a leading visitor attraction, it’s important to us that people with additional needs are given the same opportunities as everyone else to allow them to enjoy their visit to Titanic Belfast.”

For more on Titanic Belfast’s accessibility information or to book a Quiet Session please go to www.titanicbelfast.com.