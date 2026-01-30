Appointment At Lighthouse Communications

Holywood-based Lighthouse Communications has strengthened its corporate communications team with the appointment of Stephen McGrath as Director of Global Communications.

The appointment follows a series of competitive wins including international accounts that build on a strong portfolio of long-standing retained clients, some of which have partnered with the agency since its inception in 2009.

Stephen joins a 13-strong team delivering marketing communications and multimedia production for a diverse client base including Belfast City Airport, IAG Cargo, Arthur Cox, Grant Thornton, Henry Brothers and CBRE.

He brings more than 20 years’ experience in strategic communications and reputation management and has held senior roles in both agency and in-house settings across the UK, Ireland and the Middle East. Stephen was previously Director of Corporate Communications, based in Dublin at a global agency, where he advised high-profile public and private sector organisations across sectors including professional and financial services.

Welcoming Stephen to the team, Alyson English, Managing Director at Lighthouse Communications, said:

“Our growth has been driven by an integrated, 360-degree approach to marketing communications that supports client strategy and delivers meaningful outcomes. Stephen’s appointment adds further depth to that capability, with his experience in global strategy and reputational risk strengthening the team as we continue to build on the quality and consistency our clients value.”

Stephen McGrath, Director of Global Communications, said:

“Lighthouse brings together a range of specialist skills under one roof and has earned a strong reputation for delivery at local, national and international level. This is reflected in a portfolio of long-standing clients, including some of Northern Ireland’s best-known organisations and a growing roster of global partners. I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of that work.”

Lighthouse is an award-winning agency that offers a full suite of services, including PR, marketing, digital communications and in-house multimedia production. Its integrated model brings together specialist skills under one roof, enabling clients to access strategic advice and creative execution through a single team.