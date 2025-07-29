spot_img

Sunday Art Market in the Cathedral Quarter

Cathedral Quarter Art Market
Damien Corr from CQ BID (centre) with artists Danni Simpson (L) and Richard Kerrigan (R)

Cathedral Quarter BID, in partnership with Urban Events NI, has launched a weekly art market in the Cathedral Quarter. The first market took place on Sunday, 27th July, and will open every Sunday from 10 am – 3 pm for the next 10 weeks. On Sunday 27th July, there were 18 stalls, selling a range of unique handmade goods from local creatives, such as jewellery, pottery and original artwork. Plans have been made to rotate the stalls each week, so that every market is different.

Hill Street will be closed to traffic from 6 am – 5 pm every Sunday during the market. Pedestrian access remains open and fully accessible, and visitors can enter Hill Street from Commercial Court, Exchange Place, Gordon Street and Waring Street.

 

 

 

