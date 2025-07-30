Twist, Pour, Enjoy…

Ulster Tatler speaks to Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Co-Founder/Global CEO of Clearer Group.

When did you set up Clearer Twist and did you see a gap in the market at that time?

We launched Clearer Twist following the acquisition of Clearer Water, with the goal of rebranding and expanding our mixed-ability team while continuing the strong social impact ethos shared with my family charity, the RUSA Foundation.

We knew we wanted to diversify into new water-based product lines with the first being mixers. We identified a gap in the mixer category – the forgotten middle market – an often-overlooked segment of consumers seeking high-quality mixers that could be enjoyed on their own or paired with spirits or low/no alcohol drinks, without overpowering them and at an affordable price point. That insight sparked the creation of Clearer Twist and our first range of water-based mixers.

What makes your company, Clearer Twist Unique?

What makes Clearer Twist unique is the combination of our fun, bold branding and our use of natural high alkaline water – a thoughtful, health-conscious choice that sets us apart in the mixer market.

Mixers are 93% water, yet few brands give serious attention to the water they use. We did. After researching the natural sweetness of high alkaline water, we began the search for the perfect source, and found it in my business partner Sitki Gelmen’s home region in Türkiye. This naturally sweet water meant we didn’t need to rely on artificial sweeteners, resulting in a product with fewer calories but exceptional, award-winning taste.

What’s more, high alkaline water brings additional benefits like probiotic support and acid neutralisation – subtle but important health bonuses for today’s informed consumers.

On the branding side, we deliberately broke away from the category norm. Most mixers look and feel the same and we wanted to inject some fun into the category. Our team worked closely with other local Northern Irish partners, and the feedback was clear: go bolder, go brighter. That’s exactly what we did. Clearer Twist is fun, unapologetically individual, and stands out on the shelf.

From day one, we also knew we didn’t want to be a one-flavour brand. A trio of flavours was always the plan. I was especially passionate about including a ginger ale – not only because it complements many spirits, but because it was invented in Belfast. We soft-launched Clearer Twist in summer 2023, went live that December, and since have become the official mixer partner of Belfast Whiskey Week 2025 as well as part of the exciting, historic renaming of the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. Most recently, our mixers have been recognised by The International Taste Institute and Global Tonic and Mixers Masters.

What leadership techniques do you value that has led to your success?

I believe strong leadership starts with clear vision, effective communication and the ability to empower people. Partnerships and collaborations have also been central to my approach – whether it is directly within the business, supporting people in my wider network, or seizing the right opportunities when they arise.

Above all, staying humble is hugely important. Success, to me, isn’t just about what we build, it’s about how we bring people along with us.

How has your approach to leading companies changed over the years, have you had to adapt to digital and technological advances?

Over 20 years of leading teams and businesses, one key takeaway I’ve learnt is that changes in leadership requires a shift away from traditional, top-down management towards a more transformational style – one that prioritises empowering people, fostering adaptability, and cultivating a culture of continuous learning and real-world skill development.

You need people who believe in your vision and feel genuinely invested in the journey. My approach has always been – and continues to be – people first and last.

What do you love most about your job?

I love being able to give back and seeing people being given opportunities to shine in their own unique ways. There are many people who have inspired and helped me along the way, including my amazing single mother who raised four sons in a council housing estate in Larne.

What do you have planned for the company over the next five years?

At Clearer Twist, our focus is to continue our international growth, secure our first major retail expansion as well as introduce new flavours. A key part of our momentum comes from our strategic sponsorship with the Irish Football Association. This partnership has been a game-changer allowing us to grow the visibility of both the Clearer Twist and Clearer Water brands, while also supporting the reach of the Football League. It’s a genuinely collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship, and we’re excited to continue building it across the island of Ireland and into global markets. What has been your career highlight to date? One of the standout highlights of my career has been leaving a successful global insurance career at Lloyd’s of London to start my own company from the ground up. Over the past seven years, I built a talented and dedicated team that played a key role in the successful exit of Landmark Underwriting earlier this year. That journey taught me a great deal – not just about business, but about leadership, resilience, and purpose. Equally meaningful has been founding the RUSA Foundation, my family’s charity, and launching the Clearer Group. Both initiatives reflect my personal mission to create real social impact – especially for those who are disadvantaged or overlooked. That drive comes from my own experiences growing up and wishing I had someone to help me back then. Now, my focus is on building the Lazaroo-Hood Group, our family office, which is dedicated to supporting dreamers, innovators, and founders who believe that business should serve a greater purpose. In 2025 alone, we’ve invested £9.5 million across 18 start-ups – including several led by female founders and others creating meaningful change in Northern Ireland and globally. It’s been incredibly rewarding to help empower the next generation of purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

Tell us about your inclusion in the recent Belfast Whiskey Week.

We were thrilled to be the official mixer partner for Belfast Whiskey Week 2025 and it was essential for us that the Clearer Twist trio was well represented to celebrate the incredible diversity of whiskeys on offer.

Each of our mixers has been crafted to complement, not overpower, the spirit it’s paired with. Our Tonic Water, for instance, has a more delicate quinine profile, allowing whiskey drinkers to explore new ways of enjoying their favourite spirit. A great serve to try at home: a tall glass filled with ice, a splash of lemon juice, quality whiskey, topped with Clearer Twist Tonic Water, finished with a lemon slice – simple, refreshing, and beautifully balanced.

Our Ginger Ale is all about depth. It brings a rich, biscuity ginger flavour, and thanks to our use of high-alkaline water, it neutralises acidity in the mouth – giving a whole new take on the classic whiskey and ginger. A real Twist, you might say.

Then there’s our French Pink – a sweet raspberry mixer with subtle notes of Turkish delight. It’s become a surprise favourite among bartenders, with one even discovering its unexpected harmony with Asian whiskeys and the floral expressions from Hinch Distillery.

At Clearer Twist, we believe whiskey should be respected, explored, and enjoyed in many forms. We’re seeing more new-generation whiskeys infused with vanilla, herbs, and other unique flavours – designed to be paired with mixers that elevate without overwhelming.

We hope that everyone was able to discover the best pairings at the festival with our Clearer Twist mixers!