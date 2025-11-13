Stena Line Awarded Best Ferry Operator

Ferry operator, Stena Line was hailed Best Ferry Operator at the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) Travel Awards 2025 which took place in Glasgow on November 6, at the Glasgow City Hotel. Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow Central.

SPAA, the world’s oldest travel organisation, holds the awards annually to recognise excellence in Scotland’s travel industry and in the company of over 600 agents and travel trade suppliers Stena Line received the Best Ferry Operator accolade.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea, said: “We are honoured to be namedBest Travel Company at the Scottish Travel Trade Awards. While every award is significant, this one holds particular meaning as it reflects recognition from our peers in the travel industry.

Our Cairnryan–Belfast route continues to be one of our most popular services, with demand continuing to grow year on year. This award is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our onboard and onshore teams, who continually strive to deliver the best travel experience for our customers.

“Receiving this award as we celebrate 30 years of operations in Belfast makes it even more meaningful. On behalf of everyone at Stena Line, I’d like to thank the travel trade in Scotland for this wonderful accolade.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 238 weekly sailings offering the widest choice of routes including: combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, in addition to the dedicated freight only routes from Belfast to Heysham and Dublin.

The SPAA represents Scotland’s travel sector and works with its members to address the issues and meet the challenges of the constantly changing travel marketplace.