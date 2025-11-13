NIE Networks Hosts Generation Connections Forum

NIE Networks recently welcomed over 100 generation customers from across Northern Ireland to its first Generation Connections Forum. The event was designed to foster collaboration, strengthen industry relationships, and shape the future of generation connections as we move into 2026. Over the past four years NIE Networks have seen a significant rise in generation connection applications with more and more people looking at renewable energy options such as solar panels and windfarms. Our team has tripled in size and we have seen more than five times the amount of connection applications since 2021.

With this increase in the industry the forum brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders, including small-scale generation businesses and NIE Networks internal teams, to explore the evolving energy landscape. With a focus on smarter, faster, and more streamlined connection processes, the event highlighted how innovation and partnership can unlock Northern Ireland’s renewable energy potential.

The Generation Connections Forum was a platform for open dialogue, knowledge sharing, and strategic engagement. Attendees had the opportunity to hear directly from NIE Networks about its priorities for generation connections, gain insights into best practices for successful applications, and connect with the dedicated Generation team.

Edel Creery, Customer and Operations Director at NIE Networks emphasised NIE Network’s commitment to customer engagement and continuous improvement:

“This was the first of many connection events we plan to host over the next year. We’re committed to engaging with our customers to understand their needs and challenges. Our goal is to make the connection process simpler, clearer, and more responsive. Connections are a strategic priority for NIE Networks, and we’re determined to collaborate and improve wherever we can.”

Throughout the day, attendees exchanged ideas, shared experiences, and built relationships that will help shape the future of generation connection processes in Northern Ireland.

If you are interested in learning more about generation connections keep an eye out for future events that will include larger scale generation customers. Or if you would like to speak with the team, you can now contact NIE Networks directly via their dedicated inbox: Applicationenquiries@nienetworks.co.uk