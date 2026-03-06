OCN Launches Eighth Annual Learning Awards

Open College Network NI (OCN) has announced details of its eight Learning Endeavour Awards, which will be held at Titanic Belfast on 23rd June 2026. The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of learners and their training providers by showcasing the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

Now in its eight year, the awards event provides a platform to celebrate the inspirational achievements of learners and the commitment of the centres that support them across Northern Ireland.

OCN Chief Executive Martin Flynn said: “We are delighted to announce our Learning Endeavour Awards for 2026. Now in their eighth year, these awards continue to grow in scale and impact. We are thrilled to return once again to the iconic Titanic Suite at Titanic Belfast, which will provide an inspirational backdrop for a celebration of Northern Ireland’s learners and educators.”

Unique within NI’s education and training landscape, the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards bring together learners and educators from schools, further education colleges, private training providers, and community and voluntary organisations. The event highlights the dedication, resilience and personal growth of individuals who have pursued OCN qualifications.

Martin Flynn added: “We look forward to welcoming more than 300 guests, including finalists, their families, educators and special guests. As in previous years, we are pleased to offer learning bursaries to both winners and highly commended participants. We strongly encourage eligible learners and centres to submit nominations so that together we can celebrate the value and importance of vocational learning.”

OCN Recognised learning centres across Northern Ireland are now invited to submit nominations for their exceptional learners.

Nomination forms for the OCN NI 2026 Learning Endeavour Awards are available now via OCN’s websitehttps://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards until 4pm on Tuesday 7th April 2026 with the awards ceremony taking place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 23rd June 2026.