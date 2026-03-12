EBRINGTON HOTEL TAPS INTO GROWING DEMAND FOR ALCOHOL-FREE PINTS

THE Ebrington Hotel in Derry~Londonderry has become the first hospitality venue in Northern Ireland to install a new 20-litre Heineken 0.0 draught system, strengthening its commitment to offering premium alcohol‑free choices for guests.

Now, visitors to the 4-star hotel can enjoy a perfect pint of Northern Ireland’s most popular non-alcoholic beer direct from the keg – with more Heineken 0.0 draught taps to be rolled out across the province this year.

The move comes as demand for no‑ and low‑alcohol drinks continues to surge across the province, driven by changing consumer habits and the ongoing rise of mindful drinking.

The installation follows a highly successful ‘Dry January’ for Heineken 0.0 distributor United Wines, which in the past five years has seen its ‘no alcohol’ portfolio grow to more than 20 products, including Birra Moretti Zero and non-alcoholic wine McGuigan Zero.

The 20-litre Heineken 0.0 draught system is part of Heineken’s commitment to innovation and responsible consumption – designed to ensure a premium, freshly poured pint experience for those who have chosen not to drink alcohol.

The system is flexible with options to cater for the unique needs of outlets of all sizes, allowing smaller venues as well as high-volume locations to offer the same quality of beer that they would with regular Heineken.

“We’re delighted to be the first venue in Northern Ireland to receive the new Heineken 0.0 system,” said Ebrington Hotel Manager Gary McDonald.

“There is definitely a growing trend in the no and low alcohol sector and, having experienced huge growth in sales of Heineken 0.0 bottles over the past year, it’s great that we can now offer customers a nice cold pint, straight from the keg.

“At the Ebrington Hotel, we’re committed to promoting responsible drinking amongst guests and our Christmas designated driver campaign with United Wines, created to encourage safer driving on our roads, was a big hit with customers. So much so, that it was great to have Heineken 0.0 on tap during January, when many customers looked to moderate their drinking habits,” he added.

United Wines has seen exceptional growth in the no‑alcohol category, with Heineken 0.0 leading the charge.

“Over the past five years, our alcohol-free offering has grown to over 20 products, driven by year-on-year growth in the category and increased customer demand in both the on-trade and retail settings,” said United Wines Brand Manager David Greenlees.

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“Improved product quality and flavour innovation has enabled us to provide alcohol-free alternatives without sacrificing the quality of the brands our customers know and love.

“We are delighted to bring this innovative new Heineken 0.0 draught system to the Ebrington Hotel – and to the Northern Ireland market. With more consumers than ever choosing alcohol‑free options for health, lifestyle, and convenience reasons, venues are recognising that alcohol‑free beer isn’t a niche request anymore – it’s a must‑have – and we’re proud to partner with The Ebrington Hotel as one of the early adopters of the new Heineken 0.0 draught solution,” added David.

Heineken 0.0 is brewed with the same signature ingredients as Heineken Original, before the alcohol is gently removed and natural flavours are added, which results in a refreshingly balanced taste at 0.0% ABV.

The introduction of Heineken 0.0 draught taps marks an important step in broadening choice for customers while supporting responsible drinking across the region.

“We have witnessed a huge transformation in perceptions of Heineken 0.0,” explains David Greenlees, “from what may have originally been a functional choice to what is now a pleasure-led decision, made by drinkers wanting to enjoy a refreshing and premium adult beverage.

“Its growing popularity has been driven by changing lifestyles, increased awareness around wellbeing, and demand for inclusive drinks options that suit designated drivers, midweek visits and health-conscious consumers.

“The new draught format enhances that drinking experience further by delivering the same crisp pour and foamy head traditionally associated with beer on tap,” he added.

Heineken has been a leading player in the non-alcoholic beer market since first launching Heineken® 0.0 in 2017 in the Netherlands and Germany. Today, it is sold in more than 110 markets across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Heineken also manufactures Birra Moretto Zero – the non-alcoholic variant of the UK’s biggest selling Italian beer brand.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.