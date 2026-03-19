New era begins as The Malone Hotel celebrates official opening in Belfast

South Belfast’s newest luxury boutique destination, The Malone, officially opened its doors with a special evening celebration marking the beginning of a new era for the hotel.

The reopening follows an 18-month transformation that has reimagined the former Malone Lodge Hotel into a contemporary four-star boutique destination while preserving its Victorian townhouse character.

Members of the local community, along with representatives from the hospitality and business sectors, gathered to experience the newly transformed property following its multi-million-pound redevelopment. The event was formally marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by The Malone’s Director, Gareth Macklin, alongside Olympic gold medallist Lady Mary Peters.

Guests enjoyed an evening of hospitality as they explored the redesigned spaces, including the hotel’s redesigned 103 bedrooms Greyhound Bar, Gallery restaurant, and the hotel’s stylish new reception and lounge areas. The event also offered the first opportunity for many to see the hotel’s newly appointed guest rooms and signature design features celebrating Belfast’s heritage.

Speaking at the opening, Gareth Macklin, Director of The Malone, said:

“Last night was an incredibly proud moment for our family and our entire team. The Malone has been part of South Belfast for decades, and to see it enter this exciting new chapter surrounded by friends, colleagues and members of the community meant a great deal to us.

This project has been a true labour of love. We wanted to create a boutique hotel that honours the building’s history while offering a fresh, contemporary experience for guests from Belfast and beyond. Having Lady Mary here to officially open the hotel made the occasion even more special.”

Lady Mary Peters, who joined Gareth and the Macklin family to cut the ribbon, said:

“I was delighted to cut the ribbon and help mark the official opening of The Malone. The hotel has long been a staple of South Belfast, so it’s wonderful to see it begin this exciting new chapter. The transformation is remarkable and the Macklin family have created a beautiful space they should be very proud of.”

Guests can now book stays, events and dining experiences by visiting www.themalonehotel.com