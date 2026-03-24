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Cinemagic Expands Into The Caribbean

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Belfast-based Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People is expanding its global footprint with the launch of its first Caribbean short film academy in Barbados. Delivered in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados and the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, the initiative brings together a professional Barbadian film crew and 20 young participants from across the island.

Founded during the Troubles 37 years ago, Cinemagic has evolved from a cross-community Belfast project into a leading international youth film organisation, with programmes spanning the UK, Ireland, the Middle East and Los Angeles. Supported by major industry figures, it is widely recognised for fostering creative talent and skills development.

The Barbados project marks a strategic new chapter, developed following investment discussions between Cinemagic and key Barbadian stakeholders. Mentored by acclaimed screenwriter Maire Campbell, participants have created a film addressing youth drug use, inspired by real-life experiences.

Filmed at Verdun House, a project of The Substance Abuse Foundation Inc. (SAF) and Bath Beach, the production emphasizes recovery and hope. Premiering in summer 2026, it will also serve as an educational resource in schools, while providing participants with hands-on experience and official film credits. https://cinemagic.org.uk

Cinemagic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinemagic_filmfestival/

Cinemagic Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CinemagicFestival

Cinemagic LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/posts/cinemagicfilmfestival_

(l-r) Madisa Alleyne from Division of Youth; Mrs Phillipa Challis, Trustee, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust; Sarah Goodingedhil from Barbados Community College; Maire Campbell, internationally acclaimed, award-winning screenwriter; Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Chief Executive, Cinemagic; Miryam Rolins and Maryland Gordon from Barbados Community College and Mr Mark Pendry, Trustee, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust.

(l-r) Alexander Raven, whose personal story inspired the short film; Mr Mark Pendry, Trustee, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust; Malachi Hope, lead actor in the short film; Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive; and Mrs Phillipa Challis, Trustee, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust.
20 March 2026

 

 

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