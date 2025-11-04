It’s crunch time as McCoy’s scores big with NFL deal

NORTHERN IRELAND snack lovers could win an all-expenses-paid trip to next year’s Super Bowl LX, thanks to leading crisp brand McCoy’s, the OfficialSavoury Snacks Partner of the National Football League (NFL) in the UK and Ireland.

To kick off its second season as an official NFL partner, the UK’s number one ridged crisp brand is running a massive on-pack promotion offering local shoppers a chance to win official NFL merchandise, cash prizes and the TOP PRIZE of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Super Bowl LX which is scheduled to be played on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area of California.

Not only that, McCoy’s will also be launching two new limited-edition NFL-inspired flavours – Blazin’ Buffalo Chicken Wings and Secret Burger Sauce – which promise to ‘bring to life classic American flavours, while delivering on McCoy’s’ signature crunch’.

Ricky Watts, Business Development Manager for KP Snacks in Northern Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our exciting partnership with the NFL by launching two new McCoy’s flavours with a transatlantic twist that are guaranteed to tackle hunger head-on.

“Perfect for a gameday snack, Blazin’ Buffalo Chicken Wings brings the tangy zest of buffalo sauce and savoury chicken, while Secret Burger Sauce delivers a rich, tangy, and creamy burger-inspired flavour.

“Through our collaboration with the NFL, we’re driving brand engagement with fans across the UK and Ireland, supported by a huge on-pack promotion across our entire McCoy’s range, with an amazing top prize up for grabs… an all-expenses trip to the Super Bowl in February!,” he added

“As the NFL continues to grow its fan base in the UK and Ireland, this partnership between two powerhouse brands gives us the perfect chance to connect great sport with great snacks and give fans on both sides of the Irish Sea a real taste of American football.”

The partnership will be supported through a UK and Ireland-wide marketing campaign featuring in-store activity, digital and social media content, and fan engagement initiatives — all designed to celebrate the best of sport, flavour, and fun.

McCoy’s is owned by parent company KP Snacks Ltd, the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks.

The company owns some of the UK’s most popular and iconic snack brands including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters and Frisps.