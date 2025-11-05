As the temperatures drop and the days grow shorter, cosy cardigans emerge as the ultimate fashion must-have for autumn and winter. Effortlessly blending comfort and style, they’re perfect for layering over dresses, jumpers, or simple tees. I find them especially convenient for the office, where you don’t want to commit to a sweat-inducing jumper all day long. Instead you can layer with a cardigan, which can be ditched or thrown on depending on the ever-changing temperatures at this time of year!

Long gone are the days when cardigans were associated with our grandmother’s generation and something you wore as you entered retirement – now every high street or designer store will have chic cardigans for every occasion.