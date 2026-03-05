Imagine! Belfast Challenges the City to Get Curious

This year’s Imagine Belfast Festival will take place from 23rd – 29th March with over 120 events across 50+ venues in Belfast. The 2026 programme features a high-energy mix of traditional debates, workshops, comedy, music, theatre and film screenings alongside podcasts, walking tours, public gatherings and quizzes, under the theme, ‘Thou Shalt Not Have No Idea.’

The festival will welcome keynote artists and speakers such as Adam Kay, Mhairi Black, Len Pennie, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Tommy Tiernan, exploring themes such as global diversity, reconciliation, migration, philosophy, sustainability and collective action.

Other highlights include new work by Kabosh theatre company, music from Dan Donnelly, comedy from Eleanor Tiernan and brand new animation by viral folk musician and visual artist rarewitch. In another festival first, Weavers Cross will host a series of free drop-in music performances at HALT, delivered in partnership with LQ BID throughout the week.

Speaking at the launch about this year’s theme, Festival Director, Mags White-O’Kane said:

“Our theme this year, ‘Thou Shalt Not Have No Idea’ is a call to curiosity in the face of despair. We’re moving past ambivalence and misinformation toward something better: community connection and shared experience. Beyond just entertainment – we’re inviting audiences to find inspiration and solidarity within the Imagine! programme in an increasingly fractious world.”

She continues:

“Each year we seek to stretch ourselves, and the imaginations of our attendees – and this has been reflected in the continued development of Imagine!, which is now in its 12th edition. In a major first for 2026, the festival is trialling a ‘Pay What You Can Afford’ ticket model for select events to boost accessibility. We’re also collaborating with more community organisers to present a truly citizen focused programme. Over 70% of our events are community-led, and programming partners include Beyond Skin, Soultrane CIC (platforming MOBO and diversity in music), Belfast Women’s Assembly, Corrymeela Community, and John and Pat Hume Foundation.”

Siobhán Molloy, Arts Development Officer: Festivals and International, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is pleased to support the Imagine! Festival, an exciting and important platform for artists, cultural discussion and creative insight across a whole spectrum of experts, ideas and knowledge. Thanks to funding from the National Lottery, this programme has something for all ages, featuring leading artists, scientists and creative practitioners across 120 events in 50 venues – all in one week, don’t miss out!”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: “I’m thrilled to help launch the 12th Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics. This is always an inspiring and thought-provoking programme of events, focused on exploring new ideas and encouraging discussion about our city, and our place, in today’s world.

“Festivals are the lifeblood of our creative calendar in Belfast and council is proud to support our cultural sector in attracting talent to our city and working with local communities to foster creativity and encourage expression through the arts.

“Good luck to the organisers for this year’s Imagine! Belfast Festival – I look forward to attending some of the workshops and events myself from 23-29 March.”

The Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics 2026 programme is available to view online via imaginebelfast.com