Belfast based Commercial Interiors Specialist announces £450,000 investment

Northern Irish commercial interiors specialist, Incline Space, announced a substantial £450,000 investment in its Belfast operations. This significant investment underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to the local economy and strategically positions it to meet the escalating demand as businesses across the region embrace a return to office-based working.

Founded in 2019, Incline Space specialises in commercial interior design, fit-out, and furniture supply, working with some of the most recognisable organisations across Northern Ireland including Fibrus, GO Power & Dailypay

The entirety of the investment has been channelled directly back into Incline Space’s Belfast headquarters, based on Arthur Street in Belfast city centre. A cornerstone of this expansion is the unveiling of a brand-new showroom. This contemporary space is meticulously designed to spotlight best-in-class furniture, innovative lighting, and advanced acoustic solutions, all tailored for the evolving demands of modern workplaces. Beyond enhancing its physical footprint, this expansion is set to be a catalyst for job creation, with further recruitment firmly in the pipeline to address the burgeoning market demand.

As part of this significant investment, Incline has introduced cutting-edge virtual reality technology within its new showroom, allowing business owners to step inside and fully visualise what their space will look like before it’s built.

Operating from its prominent newly renovated showroom, Incline Space is already reporting a robust and healthy order book extending through to 2026-2027. This strong forward-looking performance is a clear testament to the sustained confidence from a diverse client base spanning across the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the investment, John Wallace, CEO and Director of Incline Space, said “Incline are delighted to announce this significant new investment and an exciting new chapter for the company. We’ve observed a consistent surge in enquiries from businesses keen to revitalise and upgrade their office environments as their teams transition back to the workplace. Our unique strength lies in our ability to seamlessly blend intelligent interior design with the very latest technologies and a steadfast, reliable supply chain of world-class products – all delivered within realistic budgets. This integrated approach has cemented what we believe is a very strong position within the market.”

John continues: “We are also experiencing sustained growth in enquiries originating from both the UK and Ireland. Our strategic intent is to vigorously drive the business forward over the next three years through ongoing investment and the expansion of our talented team.”