Gareth McAuley Leads Global Celebration to Kick-off 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI

Northern Ireland football icon Gareth McAuley MBE led a global celebration in Coleraine on Sunday evening as thousands of fans, families and friends from across the world gathered to officially kick off the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

The former international defender, who earned 80 caps for his country, led 62 elite boys’ and girls’ teams through the streets of Coleraine, before officially opening the 42nd edition of Northern Ireland’s premier youth football tournament in front of a packed crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of top-class international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

More than 55,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the tournament, with the thrilling action getting underway on Monday, 28th July and culminating in the drama, emotion and celebration of Finals Day.

The Girls’ Premier and Junior Finals will take place at Dixon Park, Ballyclare, on Thursday 31st July, while the Boys’ Minor, Junior and Premier Finals will be staged at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 1st August.

A commanding centre back during his playing days, McAuley competed in the tournament in 1994 when he represented the Dundonald Junior League in the Boys’ Junior Section. He went to play for Crusaders and Coleraine before enjoying a distinguished playing career in England with Lincoln City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and West Brom.

Since retiring in 2019 at the age of 39, following a 23-year playing career, McAuley has remained a key figure in the international set-up, working as a coach with Northern Ireland’s Under-17 and Under-19 squads before being appointed manager of the Under-19 men’s team in 2023.

Gareth McAuley MBE, former West Bromwich Albion and Northern Ireland international, said: “It’s a real privilege to officially launch this year’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI. Playing in this tournament was a huge moment in my development as a young player and it gave me memories and friendships that have lasted a lifetime. It also offered a first glimpse of what it meant to compete at a higher level and that experience helped shape the rest of my career.

“There’s something truly special about this tournament. The welcome parade and opening ceremony are unforgettable and I know how much it means to the players to be part of it. To see thousands of people lining the streets and cheering them on shows just how important this tournament is to Northern Ireland and to the many top-class teams who travel here from around the world.

“I’d encourage every young footballer taking part this week to embrace the occasion, give it everything and take pride in representing their team and their country. I wish everyone the very best of luck for what I’m sure will be another brilliant week of football.”

The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI boasts one of the most competitive and globally diverse line-ups in the tournament’s 42-year history, with elite clubs from the UK, Ireland, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia set to compete across five fiercely contested age categories.

The Boys’ Minor, Junior and Premier Sections feature a stellar mix of academies from the English Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership, alongside top international sides and leading teams from across the island of Ireland.

Headline names for 2025 include Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, who will join a strong line-up of County representative teams and local clubs including Linfield, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Coleraine with matches staged at venues across Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim.

The Girls’ Premier and Junior Sections continue to go from strength to strength, with a dynamic mix of elite-level academies from the UK and USA joining top local sides from Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Among the standout names for 2025 are Manchester United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and the Northern Ireland international team, all set to compete across a packed four-day schedule at venues throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “The Opening Ceremony and welcome parade are always a special highlight of the week and this year’s was one of the best we have ever seen. To have thousands of people lining the streets and packing the Coleraine Showgrounds to celebrate the start of the tournament demonstrates its longevity, enduring appeal and special place in Northern Ireland’s sporting calendar.

“We are especially grateful to Gareth McAuley for officially opening this year’s tournament. He is a fantastic role model for young footballers here, having played in the competition himself before going on to forge a successful professional and international career.

“I also want to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of our volunteers, who are the backbone of this tournament, and to thank local councils and our partners whose support ensures we can continue to deliver an event of this scale and quality.”

Sean O’Loughlin, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland & Budget Energy, added: “It was a real privilege to experience the Welcome Parade and Opening Ceremony in Coleraine. The colour, energy and emotion made it a spectacular curtain raiser to what promises to be an unforgettable week of international youth football.

“What struck me most was the incredible sense of community, with players, coaches, families and fans coming together to celebrate youth sport on a global scale. It speaks volumes about the pride Northern Ireland takes in hosting this tournament and the impact it continues to have.

“It was also a pleasure to meet Gareth McAuley. He is a genuine role model whose journey from SuperCupNI participant to international footballer is a source of inspiration for the next generation.

“As official main partner, we are proud to support a tournament that not only showcases elite footballing talent but creates lifelong memories for everyone involved. We wish all the teams the very best for an enjoyable and successful week.”

The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI is proudly supported by headline partner Budget Energy, alongside a strong line-up of valued partners including Tourism NI; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; Sterling Insurance; Creagh Concrete; Uhlsport; Clearer Water; Tesco; The Premier League; TrustFord; 247.tv; and BuyTicketApp.

For more information on the Budget Energy SuperCupNI visit www.supercupni.com.