Beyond the Crown 

To say I did not expect to sit where I am today is a cliche I use too often these days, yet I am unable to find a phrase that truly captures the trajectory shift in my life over the past six months. I did not enter Miss Northern Ireland for the crown – nor the spotlight. I decided to challenge myself, to make good on my vow that I shall maximise every opportunity that comes my way and take every chance to represent something bigger.

Competing in Miss Northern Ireland is not about the glamour, modelling or gowns. The example set by Victoria McElveen and the Miss World Northern Ireland organisation is purpose, representation of causes and feminism in its purest form – celebrating young women’s achievements and empowering them to step into bright futures, confident and capable. I felt this energy from the first step I took in the Horatio Todd’s heat – sisterhood and support from the start!



