Beauty Product of the Week

BYOMA Skincare

I always try my best to keep on top of a good skincare routine, but I really had to practice what I preach when I recently gave my 9-11 year old section of the Girls Brigade a lesson on skincare as part of their self-care-themed badge work. As I discussed the importance of looking after your skin and choosing products that aren’t packed with unnecessary ingredients, it made me think – what brand would be good for someone starting out on their skincare journey?

BYOMA is an accessible, affordable and approachable skincare that focuses on skin barrier health. Their formulas are often fragrance-free and contain skin-compatible ingredients – no nasty surprises!

They have recently launched their new BYOMA Foaming Rice Deep Cleanser and Hydrating Milky Moisturiser – the staple products that everyone should have in their day-to-day routine, even for beginners.