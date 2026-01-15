NIE Networks Apprentice Academy

NIE Networks has opened applications to its Apprentice Academy for those interested in an incredible career in the energy sector. NIE Networks are searching for their next cohorts of Craftsperson and Higher-Level Electrical Engineering Apprentices to join our team, and kickstart their careers. NIE Networks is offering apprenticeship programmes which will provide a comprehensive training package along with industry-recognised qualifications for these roles.

Craftsperson Apprenticeship roles include:

Overhead Linesperson

Underground Cable Jointer

Plant Maintenance Electricians

Plant Workshop Electrical and Mechanical Fitter

The Craftsperson Apprenticeship is open to anyone who will be aged 16 or over by the start date (September 2026). Candidates must hold, or expect to achieve, a minimum of 3 GCSE passes at Grades A*-D (Grades 4-9) to include Maths, English and a STEM-related subject.Industry recognised vocational and technical qualifications essential for developing the skills and knowledge required to work as a craftsperson within the electrical utility sector are provided as part of the apprenticeship. These qualifications will range from Level 2 to Level 3 and will be delivered through our dedicated training schools or in partnership with approved delivery providers.

The Higher-Level apprenticeship will be open to anyone 18 or over by the start date (September 2026). Candidates must hold GCSE Maths and English at grade C or above. Have achieved, or expect to achieve, 3 A levels (at grades A*-C) including Maths or Physics or; BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering (MMP*) or; BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Engineering (MM*)*M – Merit; P – Pass

Industry recognised technical qualifications underpinned by the delivery of a foundation Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering essential for developing the skills and knowledge required to work in electrical engineering within the electrical utility sector are provided as part of the higher-level apprenticeship. These qualifications will be delivered through our dedicated training schools and in partnership with Northern Regional College.

John Burns, Technical Training Manager with NIE Networks, said: “It’s an exciting time within the energy sector and within NIE Networks as we future proof the electricity network within Northern Ireland. We have recently launched our major investment program ‘The Big Network Rebuild’ where we will be constructing new overhead line networks, installing new underground cable networks and Substations. So, if you want to be part of our incredible teams delivering a sustainable energy system for all in Northern Ireland be sure to apply for this exciting opportunity”.

For over 50 years, the NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme has been shaping careers in the energy sector. This multi award-winning programme is the only apprenticeship in Northern Ireland to have an Investors in People Platinum accreditation and is also accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and proudly recognised by the Department for the Economy (DfE), and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).The company has bespoke training facilities and apprentices are supported by specialist instructors who mentor them through their training.

Kathryn Anderson, a cable jointing apprentice who completed her apprenticeship in September 2025 had this to say, “My advice for someone thinking about an apprenticeship in NIE Networks is just go for it, there are so many opportunities within the company. NIE Networks apprenticeships are hands-on and technical. Be prepared for a mix of classroom learning and real-world experience. It’s a long-term commitment that can lead to a rewarding career, so make sure you’re ready to invest the time and effort.”

The organisation is keen to encourage a diverse range of applications and particularly welcomes applications from females, ethnic minorities and those from the disabled community. They are also supportive of individuals who have worked in a completely different profession but want a career change.

The NIE Networks Apprentice Academy won the best Apprenticeship Programme in the DfE Apprenticeship Awards 2023 under the Large Employer category, along with their partners in Northern Regional College.

The company also holds a Silver Diversity Charter Mark for its commitment to driving a positive gender balance and inclusive workplace.

Applications close on 9 February at 11pm. For further information or to apply, visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships