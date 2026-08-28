Time Capsule Placed Beneath Grand Opera House Stage

To mark the Grand Opera House’s 130th anniversary, a time capsule has been placed beneath the iconic stage where thousands of performers have entertained audiences since the Theatre opened its doors on 23 December 1895.

As part of ongoing investment in Northern Ireland’s only remaining Victorian Theatre, planned maintenance and conservation works are currently taking place, including the replacement of the stage’s illustrious boards. This work has presented an opportunity to place the time capsule beneath the stage where it will remain until 2095 when the Grand Opera House celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The capsule contains a letter from Chief Executive Ian Wilson to the future custodians of the Theatre, alongside a selection of staff and show photographs, seasonal brochures, show programmes, audience memories, and other memorabilia. Together, the contents offer future generations an insight into the productions and people that shaped the Grand Opera House in 2026.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “The contents of the time capsule and letter captures a snapshot of today’s Grand Opera House, as well as something of the spirit of Northern Ireland’s Premier Theatre in its 130th year.

“When the time capsule is opened in 2095, we hope that the Theatre is still thriving, still loved and still fulfilling the purpose for which it was built: bringing people together through the shared experience of live performance.

“Perhaps those opening it will look back at 2026 with fascination and curiosity, just as today we consider the many shows, and the countless stories of those who have walked through these doors since 1895.”

Pictured with Ian Wilson are long-standing Grand Opera House staff Liz McMillan (Housekeeper), Brian McMahon (Stage Manager) and Mark Wallwin (Head of Flys). All four worked together when the Theatre celebrated its 100thanniversary in 1995.

As guardians of the historic Theatre, the Grand Opera House Trust continues to invest in the building and facilities. Over the next year, £1 million will be spent on a range of projects including cleaning and protecting the unique decorative features of the auditorium, external façade conservation, refurbishment of dressing rooms, and improving the technical infrastructure of the 123-seat Studio space.

The time capsule marks a significant milestone in the Grand Opera House’s 130-year history, creating a lasting link between today’s Theatre and future audiences.