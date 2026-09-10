Stephen Daly announced as the new Children’s Writing Fellow for NI at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s

The Fellowship was created as part of Queen’s University Belfast and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s (ACNI) joint ten-year Seamus Heaney Legacy project supported by the Atlantic Philanthropies. Stephen, a Belfast author, will be based at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s for two years, working with students and engaged in outreach activities. Speaking about the appointment, Stephen said: “During my fellowship I want to work with young people, especially those from underrepresented communities, to explore the power of both reading and writing stories. Putting the right book in a child or young adult’s hands can change their life, not just by improving their literacy, but by broadening their imagination and critical thinking, allowing them to explore new ideas, and to see themselves, or the self that they would like to be. That is the great privilege we have as children’s writers. ‘We are in a golden age of children’s literature. Over the last three years Children’s Books Ireland Best Books guide has featured many Northern Irish books and in this year’s edition 22 of the 100 featured books are by Northern Irish authors and illustrators. “We have so many incredible authors and illustrators in Northern Ireland, and I want to promote their work through meeting with teachers, librarians and booksellers so that we can all be proud of the talent we have in this part of the world and inspire the next generation to get writing and illustrating, because there are many more stories to tell, and voices that deserve to be heard.” Stephen Daly is a Young Adult novelist from Belfast. Having previously worked in theatre in London, Stephen has returned to Belfast and published the first-ever LGBTQ+ young adult novel set in Northern Ireland written by an LGBTQ+ author, The Last Death Poet, to immediate acclaim. The Irish Times described The Last Death Poet as “a smart, sophisticated exploration of the legacy of the Troubles”.” Shirley-Anne McMillan, the Children’s Writing Fellow for Northern Ireland 2024-2026, commented: “Stephen Daly’s background in the arts, and his creative enthusiasm, shine through his storytelling which has young people from Northern Ireland at its heart. I am delighted that he is the new Children’s Writing Fellow, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to the role at this exciting time in Northern Irish children’s literature.” Professor Glenn Patterson, Director of the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University Belfast said: “The Last Death Poet (which the author memorably summed up himself in five words: ‘Queer – Dark – Funny – Irish – Magical) was one of the most impressive debuts, in any genre, in recent years. The energy and urgency of Stephen Daly’s writing are hallmarks too of his approach to engagement with readers and teachers and would-be writers. He will be a brilliant advocate for writing for younger audiences and a very worthy successor to Shirley-Anne McMillan, Paul Howard, Kelly McCaughrain and Myra Zepf. All of us in the Seamus Heaney Centre are looking forward to working with him.” Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The partnership between the Seamus Heaney Centre and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland is part of our joint ten-year Seamus Heaney Legacy project, supported by the Atlantic Philanthropies, which helped recognise and showcase some of our finest writers and create the conditions in which to grow artistic talent here. “We are delighted to continue this valuable partnership with the appointment of young adult author Stephen Daly as the next Children’s Writing Fellow for Northern Ireland. Following in the footsteps of the previous fellows, Stephen will act as an ambassador and mentor for young people, hosting creative writing workshops, readings and events, helping to ensure that more people from all backgrounds can enjoy arts experiences. We look forward to working with Stephen over the next two years.” Stephen Daly will take up post as the Children’s Writing Fellow for Northern Ireland in Autumn 2026. For more information on the Children’s Writing Fellow for Northern Ireland, please visit: https://www.seamusheaneycentre.com/people/childrens-writing-fellow/