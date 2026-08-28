Call for events as Good Relations Week 2026 prepares to bring communities together

Schools, councils, businesses and community organisations encouraged to champion inclusion and register activities ahead of the 1 October deadline

Organisations across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to host an event during Good Relations Week 2026 and help create a society where everyone feels welcomed, valued and connected.

Schools, councils, businesses, charities and community and voluntary organisations have just over five weeks to register activities for this year’s programme, which will run from Monday 12 to Sunday 18 October 2026.

Organised by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week is one of Northern Ireland’s largest annual celebrations of peace-building and cultural diversity.

This year’s theme, ‘Include’, carries the message Everyone. Everywhere. Every Day. and encourages people and organisations to demonstrate how inclusion can be put into practice in communities across Northern Ireland.

The campaign aims to bring together hundreds of events exploring issues including identity, belonging, migration, shared spaces, sectarianism, racism and cultural diversity.

Events can include workshops, panel discussions, talks, podcasts, film screenings, performances, exhibitions, storytelling sessions and other shared experiences that bring people together, encourage positive conversations and build greater understanding.

Good Relations Week has been running for more than 20 years and provides an important platform for organisations and communities to showcase the work taking place throughout the year to strengthen relationships, celebrate diversity and create a more welcoming and shared society.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week is one of the most important opportunities in our calendar to recognise and celebrate the incredible work taking place every day to bring people together, strengthen relationships and promote understanding across the region.

“This year’s theme, ‘Include’, carries a simple but powerful message. It reminds us that creating a welcoming and inclusive society is something we all have a role in through the way we treat others, support one another and make space for different voices and experiences.

“At a time when conversations around identity, belonging and division continue to shape communities across the region, Good Relations Week provides an important opportunity to encourage positive conversations, shared experiences and stronger connections between people from all backgrounds.

“Across the region, there are countless examples of individuals, organisations and local communities making a real difference through inclusion in action. From opening doors and creating opportunities to celebrating diversity and bringing people together, these are the stories Good Relations Week 2026 will shine a spotlight on.

“The strength of this campaign lies in the people who make it possible. Schools, youth groups, councils, businesses, charities, volunteers and community organisations all have an important role to play in helping build a more connected, respectful and welcoming society for everyone.”

This year’s campaign is being supported by broadcaster and DJ Ibe Sesay and campaigner and disability advocate Bernadette Hagans, who are helping to amplify its message of inclusion, belonging and respect.

Ibe Sesay, Radio Presenter and DJ says: “I’m really proud to support Good Relations Week 2026 and this year’s message, ‘Include’.

“As a father and husband, I want my family to live in a society where people are respected, welcomed and valued for who they are, regardless of their background, identity or culture.

“We have come a long way in Northern Ireland, but there are still too many people who experience division, racism, exclusion or judgement simply because they are seen as different.

“Campaigns like Good Relations Week encourage people to have conversations, listen to one another and recognise the value of different perspectives and experiences. Sometimes it is the smallest acts of kindness, respect and understanding that can make the biggest difference to someone else.

“There are brilliant people and organisations working every day to bring communities together and create spaces where people feel welcomed and included. Good Relations Week shines a light on those efforts and encourages all of us to play our part.”

Bernadette Hagans, campaigner and disability advocate, says: “I’m honoured to support Good Relations Week 2026.

“Going through cancer and becoming an amputee completely changed how I saw myself and the world around me. It made me aware of how important kindness, understanding and support from other people can be.

“What stayed with me most throughout that journey was the difference it makes when people feel genuinely included: not treated differently, not judged and not overlooked.

“Now, as a mum, I think even more about the kind of society we are creating for the next generation. I want my son to grow up in a place where diversity is embraced, differences are respected and people feel free to be themselves.

“This year’s theme is an important reminder that inclusion starts with all of us, through the way we speak to people, support one another and create communities where everyone feels welcome.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week plays an important role in promoting peace-building, cultural diversity and inclusion while providing a platform for communities and organisations to share the positive work taking place every day.

“This year, we want to bring together hundreds of events and activities that allow people to connect, share experiences and take part in meaningful conversations around identity, belonging, migration, shared spaces and cultural diversity.

“The theme ‘Include’ reflects the importance of creating environments where everyone feels welcomed, heard and able to belong. It is about recognising the value of every person, celebrating the diversity that enriches our communities and encouraging a culture of openness and respect.

“At its heart, the campaign is about the small, everyday actions that can make a lasting difference: reaching out to someone new, opening a conversation, listening to a different perspective or creating an opportunity for people to come together.

“We want organisations and communities across Northern Ireland to be part of Good Relations Week 2026 by hosting an event and helping create a more welcoming, connected and inclusive society.”

Local community groups, voluntary organisations, representative bodies, statutory agencies, schools, businesses and councils can register events until Thursday 1 October 2026.

Good Relations Week 2026 is supported by The Executive Office and contributes to the delivery of the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.

For more information or to register an event, visit www.goodrelationsweek.com.