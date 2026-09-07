Age NI partners with Northern Ireland family business

Age NI has partnered with long-established Northern Ireland family business Dalzells Beds to help older people access expert advice and practical furniture solutions designed to support better sleep, greater comfort and independent living.

The partnership brings together Age NI, Northern Ireland’s leading charity for older people, and Dalzells Beds, part of the family-owned Dalzells of Markethill, which has been serving customers since 1956.

As people get older, getting a good night’s sleep and remaining comfortable and independent at home can become increasingly important. Adjustable beds and riser recliner chairs can provide practical support for people who find getting in and out of bed or a chair more difficult, while also offering greater flexibility when resting, relaxing or sleeping.

Through the partnership, Age NI members can access expert guidance from the Dalzells Beds team, helping them understand the options available and choose a solution suited to their individual needs.

Customers visiting the Dalzells Beds showroom in Markethill can see and try a wide range of adjustable beds, riser recliner chairs and supportive mattresses, allowing them to compare products and comfort levels in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The partnership also provides practical support including free delivery across Northern Ireland, free set-up and demonstration of adjustable beds and recliner chairs, and guidance on VAT relief for eligible mobility products.

Sharon Dalzell of Dalzells Beds said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Age NI to help support people across Northern Ireland in finding practical comfort solutions that can make a real difference to everyday life. Choosing an adjustable bed or riser recliner chair is an important decision, and we believe customers should have the opportunity to see, try and compare products while receiving friendly, knowledgeable advice from people they can trust.”

Mandy Wilson, Charity Director at Age NI, said:

“At Age NI, we’re committed to helping older people live well and remain independent for longer. We’re pleased to partner with Dalzells Beds, a long-established Northern Ireland family business that shares our commitment to supporting people with trusted advice, quality products and excellent customer service.”

A dedicated online information hub has also been created, providing information about adjustable beds, riser recliner chairs, supportive mattresses and VAT relief.

More information about the partnership can be found on the Dalzells Beds Age NI Partnership page.

Dalzells of Markethill was established in 1956 by Noel and Evelyn Dalzell and remains a family-owned Northern Ireland business. Today, the fourth-generation business serves customers across Northern Ireland from its Markethill premises.

For more information, visit https://www.armaghbeds.com/ageni-partnership/