BELFAST CITY AIRPORT RAISES £35,000 FOR AIR AMBULANCE NI

Belfast City Airport was once again transformed into a unique race venue as it hosted Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s annual 5K Runway Run, which saw 500 participants take to the tarmac in support of vital emergency care across the region. The sold-out event took place on Wednesday 9th September at Belfast City Airport, raising an incredible £35,000 for the life-saving service, funds that will sustain the service for four days and potentially save the lives of eight individuals.

First over the finishing line was Adrian Martin, completing the race in an impressive 17 minutes and 2 seconds. The first female finisher was Zoe Kilpatrick, who crossed the line in 20 minutes and 56 seconds. Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said:”The enthusiasm and generosity shown at this year’s Runway Run has been nothing short of phenomenal. Every registration, donation and sponsorship contribution will help us continue delivering critical care to people facing some of the most serious and life-threatening situations across Northern Ireland.

“As a charity, we rely on public support to sustain our service, with £3 million required each year to remain operational. Events like this play a vital role in helping us raise awareness and essential funds. We would like to thank every participant, volunteer, sponsor and partner who made this year’s event such a success.”

The Runway Run started in the main concourse with Johnny Hero and the U105 team getting participants race-ready ahead of a warm-up session led by PT Josh Fisher. Supported by Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, the event has become a highlight in Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s fundraising calendar since it began in 2024.Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we’re close to the city and close to the causes that matter, and this connection underpins our commitment to having a positive impact in our community.

“Our partnership with Air Ambulance Northern Ireland strongly aligns with our values of helping those in need by inspiring meaningful action, building on the awareness and funds raised during its time as our Charity Partner.

“The Runway Run is a great example of what can be achieved when people come together for a shared purpose, and we are proud to play our part in supporting such an important cause.”

Steve Turner, Managing Director at Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, added: “The success of this year’s Runway Run is a testament to the collective effort of everyone involved, and we’re delighted to contribute to a service that people depend on in their most critical moments.”

To find out more about Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, visit: airambulanceni.org.