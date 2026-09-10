NI exhibition confronting violence against women and girls shortlisted for major UK award

A powerful Northern Ireland exhibition confronting violence against women and girls has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK museum award. Ending Violence Against Women and Girls by The Linen Hall in Belfast has been named as a finalist for the Best Museums Change Lives Project Award 2026. The Museums Change Lives Awards celebrate the achievements of museums that are making a difference to the lives of their audiences and communities across the UK.

The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls exhibition saw The Linen Hall partner with schools, Ulster University’s School of Art, Women’s Aid, and creatives. Together they created powerful accounts of women’s lived experiences of violence through new art, poetry and other work by young people in what is one of the most significant exhibition projects on violence against women and girls staged in Northern Ireland to date.

Funded by Belfast City Council, the initiative was developed against the backdrop of the drive to end violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland, which has been identified as a priority within the Programme for Government.The Linen Hall used its collections and creative work to open conversations with young people about domestic violence, peer pressure, boundaries, gender stereotypes and the attitudes and behaviours which can contribute to violence against women and girls.

At the heart of the project was House After Louise Bourgeois, a work by Irish artist Ursula Burke, held in The Linen Hall’s collection.It became the starting point for newly commissioned work by poets Maria McManus and Dawn Watson at the End explored domestic violence, alongside a new artwork by Heather Fleming.

School pupils also worked with acclaimed Belfast author Wendy Erskine using her novel The Benefactors to explore difficult questions around peer pressure among young men, establishing boundaries, the different forms violence can take and the importance of women supporting each other. The pupils then worked with artist Rebecca Lively to express their own thoughts and responses to the work.

The project also saw Illustration students from Ulster University’s School of Art examine the issue through The Linen Hall’s archives and oral histories, including first-hand accounts from women about their experiences. Women’s Aid shared research and statistics with the students, while workshops explored stereotyping and gender roles. Ursula Burke also worked directly with the students and delivered an embroidery masterclass.

Speaking about being shortlisted, Julie Andrews, Director of The Linen Hall, said: “This project tackled one of the most serious issues facing our society, and we’re proud to have done so by bringing new and very different generations and voices into the conversation.

“Our unique collections in The Linen Hall gave us a way into conversations which are not always easy to have, particularly with young people. What resulted was not simply an exhibition about violence against women and girls, but an opportunity to examine attitudes, behaviours and experiences and ask what needs to change.

“To have that work recognised nationally through the Museums Change Lives Awards is hugely significant and reflects the commitment of our staff and all of the partners and young people who engaged so openly with such a challenging subject.”

Samantha McCombe, Librarian at The Linen Hall, said: “What made this project particularly powerful was the honesty with which people of all ages involved responded.

“Artists, writers, students and school pupils approached the issue from very different perspectives, and the experiences that are preserved within our own collections helped us ensure that women’s voices and lived experiences remained at its heart.

“We are grateful to the Museums Association as this recognition gives us another opportunity to bring attention to violence against women and girls as a systemic societal challenge and to demonstrate the role cultural organisations can play in helping society confront it.”

The Linen Hall is shortlisted in the Best Museums Change Lives Project Award, recognising projects which promote health and wellbeing, create better places or inspire engagement, reflection and debate.

The winners will be announced at the Museums Association’s annual conference at Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Tuesday 3 November 2026.