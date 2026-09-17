NEW HEALING SOUNDS SERIES

A new 12-part series of ‘Healing Sounds’, with broadcaster and musician Malachi Cush begins on BBC Radio Ulster at 9.00pm. The third series of ‘Healing Sounds’ begins with an hour-long 9/11 25th anniversary special in which survivor and retired NYPD Lieutenant, Bill Cosgrove, recounts how he entered the World Trade Centre to help save lives. He believes he is here today because he helped carry NYFD Chaplain, Fr Mychal Judge, one of the first official fatalities of that day’s attacks on the World Trade Centre, out to a ‘safe haven’. Bill speaks about how 9/11 changed his life and how 25 years on the ‘hurt is always there’. He admits that it brings tears to his eyes when the anniversary comes around but that he has ‘for whatever reason’ never visited the memorial in Manhattan.

In another heart-wrenching episode, Columba McVeigh’s brother Eugene says that while senior figures met him to say they were ‘sorry’ about his brother’s disappearance, forgiveness is not in his ‘gift’ as he is ‘not the ultimate judge or the person who forgives’ but ‘the person who can be consoled by other people’. Speaking about ‘Healing Sounds’, Malachi Cush said: “’Healing Sounds’ is a deeply personal series of conversations in which my guests share extraordinary life experiences and reveal the music that has helped them through some of their darkest and most defining moments.

“I’m privileged and humbled by the truly remarkable line-up of guests I have secured for this series and how they have so openly shared recollections of why each of their four song choices mean so much to them. I believe the audience will be shocked, entertained, saddened, uplifted, surprised and will empathise with or relate to the stories being told. While every guest has a standout story of heartache to share and every episode is emotionally charged, I want the series to give the listeners an overarching sense of hope from the resilience of my guests.”

Also joining Malachi on ‘Healing Sounds’ are singer Andrea Begley, Colin Bell, founder of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, singer Janet Devlin, Fr John Joe Duffy from Creeslough, Tyrone athlete Nick Griggs, Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan, country singer Lisa McHugh, former NYPD officer Denis Mulcahy, and artist Jacqueline Rooney.

Through music, memory and honest conversation, ‘Healing Sounds’ explores how songs can provide comfort, preserve memories, express emotions and, ultimately, help us find a way forward. Listen on BBC Radio Ulster at 9.00pm from Thursday 17 September and on BBC Sounds.