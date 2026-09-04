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Jonathan Rea Youngest Ever Winner of Ulster Tatler lifetime award

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Six-time Superbike World Champion picks up Lifetime Achievement award at just 39

 

ONE of Northern Ireland’s most successful sporting stars Jonathan Rea has been awarded with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement accolade at the 18th annual Ulster Tatler Awards.

Having retired from the sport only last year, Rea is the youngest ever winner of the Lifetime award, picking it up in typically speedy fashion at the age of just 39.

Born outside Larne in 1987, the six-time Superbike World Champion received the award to a huge standing ovation from a full house of more than 400 guests at the ceremony which took place on Thursday 3rd September at Belfast City Hall.

Now Jonathan joins a growing list of local luminaries who have picked up the award in the past, including Dame Mary Peters OBE, Sir James Galway, Brian Friel, Phil Coulter, Gloria Hunniford, Michael Longley, Gerry Armstrong, Barry McGuigan, Terri Hooley, Marie Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Pat Jennings, John Linehan, pianist Barry Douglas MBE, Pamela Ballantine, Ian McElhinney and last year’s recipient Paul Brady.

Ulster Tatler Managing Director Chris Sherry said: “In one of the most competitive sports in the world, Jonathan Rea has proved himself a world beater – time and time again.

On a truly global stage, he has achieved feats in motorcycle racing that nobody else has – including six consecutive Superbike World Championship titles.  Despite his incredible achievements, he remains a humble person, but he is highly respected within the sport and leaves an incredible legacy behind him – just as he left the countless rivals he has raced against!

“It is an honour for me to award this year’s Lifetime Achievement accolade to Jonathan Rea, whose name will now be added to our long and illustrious list of former winners, which includes fellow sporting legends Dame Mary Peters OBE, Barry McGuigan, Gerry Armstrong and Pat Jennings.”

Born To Ride

Jonathan Rea was born into a family steeped in motorcycle racing.  His father Johnny competed in the Isle of Man TT and his grandfather sponsored another motorcycle racing legend, the late great Joey Dunlop.

Jonathan started racing at 16 and quickly caught the bug. He became a professional at just 18 and never looked back.

He is a consecutive six-time champion in the Superbike World Championship – a feat that no one else has ever achieved – and has also won countless accolades and awards in his outstanding career, including an MBE in 2017 and an OBE in 2022.

In 2017, he was runner-up in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

His race stats are astonishing and he holds numerous WorldSBK records, including 119 wins and 264 podium finishes, making him the most successful rider in the championship’s history.

Last year, he announced his retirement, stating: “If I can’t race to win – then it’s time to step away”.

A family man at heart, Jonathan lives just outside Belfast and is married to Tatia. They have two sons Jake and Tyler.

Outside of sport, he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Ulster in 2018 and one from Queen’s University in 2019.

Other big winners on the night, which was hosted by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine, included Belfast actor Anthony Boyle (House of Guinness, Say Nothing) who won the Celebrity of the Year award, and middle-distance runner and 2024 European Athletics Champion Ciara Mageean from Portaferry, Co Down, who was voted Sportsperson of the Year.

Coleraine-born Iain Ross was presented with a Special Merit award for putting Northern Ireland baking on the map in the ‘Great British Bake Off’, whilst Alison Campbell, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, was recognised for her Outstanding Contribution to the world of fashion and modelling.

 

The Fashion Designer of the Year award was won by Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson from The Loup, outside Magherafelt, who famously designed Taylor Swift’s wedding dress this year. The award was picked up on the night by Jonathan’s father and former Ireland rugby captain Willie Anderson.

 

Winners in other categories included:

 

  • Businessman of the Year:                          Brendan McDowell,

BPerfect Cosmetics, Annalong (Co Down)

  • Businesswoman of the Year: Lesley Price, Bridge Books, Dromore (Co Down)
  • Arts Personality of the Year:                      Patrick J. O’Reilly, Tinderbox Theatre Co., Belfast
  • Spa of the Year:                                              Culloden Estate and Spa, Belfast
  • Beauty Salon of the Year:                           Beauty Culture, Belfast
  • Hotel of the Year:                                          Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Derry~Londonderry
  • Fashion Boutique of the Year:                  Melanie Bond Boutique, Dromore (Co Down)
  • Fashion Designer of the Year                   Jonathan Anderson (Dior), The Loup, Magherafelt
  • Interior Designer of the Year:                   Dollybird Interiors, Omagh
  • Hairdressing Salon of the Year: Hair & Co, Newtownards
  • Restaurant of the Year:                               Coppi, Belfast
  • Coffee House of the Year:                         Calm Coffee, Dromore (Co Down)
  • Family Business of the Year:                    A Mulholland Butchers, Lisburn
  • Aesthetic Clinic of the Year:                     Dr Bonny, Belfast
  • Special Merit:                                                  Iain Ross, Coleraine / Belfast
  • Sportsperson of the Year:                          Ciara Mageean, Portaferry (Co Down)   
  • Celebrity of the Year:                                   Anthony Boyle, Belfast
  • Outstanding Contribution to

Fashion & Modelling:                                    Alison Campbell, Strabane (Co Tyrone)

  • Lifetime Achievement Award:                 Jonathan Rea
Chris Sherry, editor Ulster Tatler with Jonathan Rea Ulster Tatler lifetime award

 

 

For full coverage see our September issue

 

 

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Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

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