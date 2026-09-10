Hospitality Exchange 2026 Checks In with a Standout Line-Up

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) has unveiled the programme for Hospitality Exchange 2026, taking place at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 October. Now in its third decade, Northern Ireland’s largest tourism and hospitality conference is expected to attract around 700 delegates, bringing together hoteliers, restaurateurs, tourism and business leaders, industry partners, policymakers and innovators from across Northern Ireland’s visitor economy.

This year’s programme puts the issues shaping the future of hotels firmly in focus – from rising costs and changing market conditions to technology and AI, talent, hotel performance, tourism growth and the increasing importance of data.

The line-up brings together an eclectic mix of voices from across hotels, tourism, business and beyond. Hotel leaders Suzanne Speak of Radisson Hotel Group and Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace will be joined by tourism chiefs Alice Mansergh and Laura McCorry, alongside leadership expert Dr Paul Redmond and travel journalist Pól Ó Conghaile. Michelin-starred chef Spencer Metzger brings a culinary perspective, while Dr Tara Shine and Aoife Roche of STR will offer fresh thinking on tourism trends, opportunity and hotel performance.

NIHF President Vicky Green said: “Hotels are operating in an increasingly complex environment, with rising costs, changing guest expectations and rapid developments in technology and AI. Hospitality Exchange is about bringing the industry together to understand those changes, share ideas and look at where the opportunities lie.

“This year’s programme combines practical business insight with fresh thinking on leadership, people, performance and tourism growth. We want delegates to leave with new ideas and a clearer understanding of the trends that will shape hotels and hospitality in the years ahead.”

The two-day programme opens with Beyond the Booking, exploring technology, AI, leadership and the human connection that remains fundamental to great hospitality. The Leadership Lunch & Rising Star Awards, featuring Spencer Metzger, will combine an inspirational career story with a celebration of emerging talent in Northern Ireland’s hotel sector.

On Wednesday, the Business Breakfast will examine the latest hotel performance data, changing guest trends and the outlook for hotel growth and investment. Talking Tourism will consider the opportunities for Northern Ireland’s visitor economy, while the Speaker Lunch will see Adriaan Bartels reflect on a career spent creating and leading some of Ireland and the UK’s most exceptional hotels.Hospitality Exchange 2026 will conclude with the Gala Ball on Wednesday evening, bringing the industry together to round off two days of discussion, insight and networking.

For the full programme and ticket information, visit hospitalityexchange.org.uk.