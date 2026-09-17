Disability Action and its project partners launched ONSIDE Evolution, a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB)to tackle social and digital exclusion among disabled people and carers across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. The launch took place in The Carrickdale Hotel & Spa, Dundalk, bringing together partners, stakeholders and community representatives to mark a major new phase of support focused on digital inclusion, active citizenship and sustainable community connection.

Led by Disability Action in partnership with Independent Living Movement Ireland, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Supporting Communities, ONSIDE Evolution builds on the impact of the original ONSIDE project. It will support disabled people and carers to develop confidence, independence and participation in public, social and digital life, including dedicated training for more than 1,450 carers.

Participants will receive practical, person-centred support including digital inclusion training, active citizenship courses, access to suitable technologies, community engagement opportunities and involvement in co-designed Active Citizenship and Disability Networks. The project will also deliver training on disability rights, equality and human rights, while gathering evidence on barriers to inclusion experienced by disabled people.

Minister for Health Robbie Butler said: “I am delighted to support the launch of ONSIDE Evolution which, by reaching beyond the immediate benefits of digital engagement, aims to ensure our disabled communities are more informed, empowered and better equipped to understand and exercise their rights.

Like its EU-funded, cross-border predecessor project, ONSIDE, this PEACEPLUS-funded initiative will support disabled people and carers to become more connected, more informed and better equipped to participate fully in community and public life.

I wish everyone involved every success as the project progresses and look forward to seeing the positive impact it delivers for participants and communities in the years ahead.”

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD:

“I am pleased to support the launch of the ONSIDE Evolution project, supported through the PEACEPLUS programme.

Building on the important work of the original ONSIDE project, this innovative initiative will help address social and digital exclusion experienced by disabled people across Ireland and Northern Ireland. It will support more than 8,000 disabled people and their carers through digital training and skills development, helping to build confidence, independence, and participation in their communities.

I commend Disability Action and its partners for their commitment to inclusion and wish ONSIDE Evolution every success – I look forward to seeing the positive impact of the project in the years ahead.”



SEUPB CEO Gina McIntyre said: “ONSIDE is an excellent example of how PEACEPLUS is supporting transformational, cross-border cooperation to improve inclusion, wellbeing and equality. By tackling digital exclusion, strengthening social connectedness and empowering disabled people and carers to play an active role in their communities, the project will help create lasting positive change and ensure more people can access the services, opportunities and support they need to thrive.”

The impact is already evidenced through past participants such as Tim Hedgley from Mid and East Antrim, who was introduced to ONSIDE through Volunteer Now and has become an active and valued participant. Tim supported others to use their Lenovo tablets, helping them develop digital skills, confidence and independence.

Through volunteering and taking part in the activities offered, Tim says ONSIDE helped him build meaningful friendships, reduce isolation and access advice on financial entitlements and available support. Reflecting on the connection he found,

ONSIDE volunteer Tim said:

“ONSIDE provides a listening ear and shines a light into a very dark place.”

Another participant, Lynda from Armagh, was introduced to ONSIDE by her social worker during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was experiencing severe isolation and poor mental health. Through skills training, social groups, creative writing and photography courses and community events, she developed digital skills, confidence and new interests. Most importantly, she said, ONSIDE gave her friendship, inclusion, a voice and a sense of belonging.

Summing up her experience, Lynda, a past ONSIDE participant, said:

“The ONSIDE Project brought a holistic approach which reached places that other services missed. It gave people who had long been silenced a voice, a place and a community where they felt included and equal. It was also a lot of fun.”



Andrea Brown, CEO, Disability Action, said:

“ONSIDE Evolution is about ensuring disabled people and carers have the skills, supports and opportunities they need to connect, participate and lead within their communities. By combining digital inclusion, active citizenship and strong cross-border partnership working, this programme will help create more informed, confident and connected communities where disabled people’s voices are heard and valued.”

Through the programme, Disability Action and partners aim to increase representation of disabled people in decision-making structures, reduce social exclusion and strengthen networks that promote equality, human rights and inclusive communities. PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.