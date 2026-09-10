Brooks Hotel Accepted into Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Brooks Hotel, Dublin, has been accepted into Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), an exclusive global community of independently minded luxury hotels spanning more than 90 countries. As part of the SLH portfolio, Brooks Hotel joins a carefully curated collection of independent hotels recognised for their high standards of service, individuality and strong sense of place. Brooks Hotel, a member of the MHL Hotel Collection, joins its sister property, the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, which became part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World in 2023.

Other Irish hotels within the SLH portfolio include the Cliff House Hotel and The Grace. This relationship with SLH will help connect the hotel with travellers from Ireland and around the world who seek something a little more personal, distinctive, and memorable — exactly what Brooks Hotel is all about. The partnership provides Brooks Hotel with access to SLH’s global distribution platform. Through the affiliation, the hotel will benefit from increased visibility across key international markets while maintaining its independent identity and character. Furthermore, as part of SLH, Brooks Hotel will now be bookable by Hilton Honours members.

Comment from Doiran Kavanagh, General Manager, Brooks Hotel

“We are delighted that Brooks Hotel has been accepted into Small Luxury Hotels of the World. This recognition reflects the significant investment made in Brooks Hotel by MHL Hotel Collection and its continued commitment to the property’s future.

The acceptance process for SLH is highly selective, so joining this prestigious network is a significant achievement for our entire team and one we are incredibly proud of. We look forward to welcoming SLH guests and delivering the personalised service and attention to detail that defines the Brooks Hotel experience.”