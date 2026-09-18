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Culture Night 2026

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CULTURE NIGHT BELFAST returns on Friday 18 September 2026.

Belfast comes alive on Friday 18 September as Culture Night returns for another vibrant celebration of the city’s creativity, communities and cultural diversity. With the theme ‘Be a City Explorer’, this year’s event encourages visitors to discover something new, with more than 200 free events taking place across the city from 4pm to 10pm.

Music, art, dance, theatre, poetry and family activities fill venues and public spaces throughout Belfast, transforming familiar locations into lively hubs of entertainment and discovery. From performances at the Ulster Hall and City Hall to activities at 2 Royal Avenue, the Cathedral Quarter, Linen Quarter and Maritime Mile, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

The evening showcases Belfast’s talented artists, musicians, performers and creative organisations, with a packed programme of live music, exhibitions, storytelling, workshops and interactive experiences.

Venues including Ulster University, the MAC and Oh Yeah Music Centre join businesses, community groups and independent organisations across the city in celebrating Belfast’s rich cultural scene.

Culture Night provides the perfect opportunity for people to come together, explore the city and enjoy an evening filled with music, creativity, entertainment and plenty of Belfast spirit.

 

CULTURE NIGHT BELFAST returns on Friday 18 September 2026.

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