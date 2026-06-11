The 39th John Hewitt International Summer School will take place from Monday 27 – Friday 31 July at the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh. The week-long programme of events features celebrated speakers, writers and performers across literature, poetry, art, drama, music, and politics. From avid readers to aspiring writers, published writers seeking inspiration, or simply lovers of literature and the arts, there’s something for everyone.

The theme of this year’s John Hewitt Summer School is “Living as Other Women Lived: The Politics of Challenge and Success”. Inspired by Hewitt’s poetic tribute to his wife – ‘Sonnets for Roberta’, the programme will be a celebration and recognition of the struggle of women on this island and beyond…

“Then you had lived as other women live,

warmed by a touch, responsive to a glance,

glad to endure, so that endurance give

the right to share each changing circumstance.”

The John Hewitt Summer School is curated and produced annually by the John Hewitt Society, dedicated to promoting Literature, Culture and the Arts inspired by the ideas and ideals of the Belfast poet, curator, critic and political thinker John Hewitt (1907 – 1957).Speaking at the programme launch in Armagh, Chair of John Hewitt Society Dr Frank Ferguson commented: “As Chair of The John Hewitt Society I am particularly excited by our 39th Summer School. Our fantastic team has put together a superb line-up that will offer outstanding opportunities to festival attenders: they will be able to engage in the debates which matter so much to us as human beings; to explore and extend how and why we write as creative people; and to share in the literary, cultural, political, social and artistic talent of an excellent range of speakers, writer, creators and experts.”

This year’s Opening Address is by legendary peace activist, human rights defender, academic and former politician Monica McWilliams on the subject: “Women Struggling for Peace and Justice in Northern Ireland and Beyond” Armagh writer, Stuart Neville hosts the annual John Hewitt Crime Fiction Special with acclaimed authors Harriet Tyce and Catherine Ryan Howard. Booker-nominated author Andrew Miller will be in conversation with Armagh’s Michael Hughes and Sinéad Morrissey discusses her much acclaimed memoir Among Communists with Maureen Boyle.

This year’s Dazzling Debuts features – as the name suggests – two exceptional first time authors Andrew Cunning and Ruth McKee in conversation with Jan Carson. Two former Summer School alumni Bernie McQuillan and Eric Greaves jointly launch their debut novels at Armagh City Library.

The John Hewitt Society is thrilled to welcome the Laureate for Irish Fiction – Éilís Ní Dhuibhne who will be in conversation with writer Sarah Gilmartin, who in turn will be talking to Aingeala Flannery about her brilliant third novel Little Vanities.

A strong poetry line-up includes Isabelle Baafi, Matthew Rice, Moyra Donaldson, Connie Voisine, Jessica Traynor and Abeer Aneer. Gallery Press present their annual poetry evening: Gallery Goesfeaturing Micheál McCann, Annemarie Ní Churreáin and Grace Wilentz.

Irish PEN presents International Human Rights Lawyer and Barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher at their annual Freedom to Write event.

Other Talks and Panel Debates include author Martin Tyrrell on early 20th century anglo-Irish travel writer Mairin Mitchell. Tiffany Watt Smith discusses The Hidden History of Friendship.

Palestine: The Flotilla and Beyond – finds writer/ activists Sarah Clancy and Gráinnemir Abualrob in conversation with Susannah Dickie. Professor Natalie Thompson presents Women and The Miners’ Strike. Liz McManus reclaims the seminal yet today largely forgotten Belfast poet May Morton.

The positively Wildean Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes has played to audiences all over the world and makes its Armagh debut at last. Back by popular demand is the heart-rending, autobiographical Becoming Human by Cathy Carson. The Market Place will be filled with wonder, story and song as Liz Weir, Vicky McFarland and Anne Harper present Cloak of Wisdom – a recentring of the feminine voice within Irish folklore.

The John Hewitt Summer School also boasts an array of excellent Creative Writing Workshops led by some of this island’s finest writers across a variety of genres, including Poetry with Csilla Toldy, Writing the Short Story with Wendy Erskine and Novel Writing with Bernie McGill helping to develop new generations of aspiring writers.

The John Hewitt Summer School Bursary award has become a rite of passage for emerging Irish writers and this year thanks to a wide range of sponsorships which include Local NI Council Authorities, Literary Organsations and Individual sponsor contributions enable a wide range of people to attend and appreciate this unique festival. This year is the Sponsored Bursaries are supported by Local Government Authorities, the Community Relations Council and individual and corporate organisations.

The John Hewitt Summer School is made possible through the partnership and assistance of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Department for Communities, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Ulster University, Irish Dept of Foreign Affairs and Trade amongst other bodies, organisations, advertisers, local traders and volunteers.

All of this generous support is much appreciated by the John Hewitt Society especially in these challenging times for the arts.

Full details of the programme are available online at johnhewittsociety.org or at visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.