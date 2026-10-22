Changing the game: £1.5 million investment brings premium sports and wellness club to East Belfast

House of Padel to open its first Northern Ireland sports, wellness and social club featuring premium padel, pickleball, fitness and recovery facilities

15 new jobs to be created as landmark East Belfast development prepares to open

A landmark new sports and wellness destination is set to transform a former industrial site in East Belfast following a £1.5 million investment that will create 15 new jobs and bring one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the city.

House of Padel has announced it will open its first Northern Ireland club in the new 33,000 sq ft facility on Redcar Street, just off the Woodstock Road.

Set to officially open at the end of September, the club will feature six double padel courts, two single padel courts and three pickleball courts alongside a comprehensive range of fitness, wellness and social facilities. These include a mat Pilates and yoga studio, weights room, cardio mezzanine and warm-up area, sauna, plunge pools and a health food and coffee bar, creating a premium club experience that goes well beyond traditional court hire.

Conceptualised by acclaimed Belfast-based designer Lara Woods, the purpose-built facility has been created as a destination where sport, wellness and community come together.

Unlike many racquet sports venues that focus primarily on court hire, House of Padel has been designed as a complete sports, wellness and social club where members and visitors can play, train, recover, socialise and unwind under one roof.

Commenting on the announcement, Will McGlade, Founder and Managing Director of House of Padel, said:

“Bringing House of Padel to Belfast is a huge milestone for us and the next step in our ambition to create premium sports, wellness and social clubs that bring people together through movement, community and great experiences.

“From the outset, we’ve wanted to build somewhere people genuinely enjoy spending time. While padel remains at the heart of the club, we’ve created a destination where people can train, take a Pilates or yoga class, enjoy a workout, recover in the wellness facilities, catch up with friends over coffee and make a visit part of their daily routine rather than simply coming for a game and heading home.

“East Belfast felt like the perfect location for that vision. We’re proud to be investing in the area, creating 15 new jobs and bringing this concept to Northern Ireland.”

Padel, a hybrid of tennis and squash played on an enclosed court, has become one of the fastest-growing sports globally thanks to its accessibility, sociable nature and appeal to players of all ages and abilities. The sport has attracted a growing celebrity following, with stars including David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Murray and Lionel Messi among its high-profile fans.

Interest across Northern Ireland has accelerated rapidly in recent years, with new clubs opening across the region as more players discover the fast-paced, easy-to-learn game.

The Belfast opening marks the latest milestone for House of Padel founder and Managing Director Will McGlade, who launched the brand’s first club in Dublin in 2024 after identifying the enormous growth potential of the sport.

Building on a background in hospitality and business, he established the brand with the ambition of creating premium sports, wellness and social clubs centred around racquet sports, fitness, recovery and community, with Belfast representing the next step in the company’s wider expansion across the island of Ireland.

The new club is expected to become one of Northern Ireland’s largest dedicated indoor padel venues and reflects the continued growth of a sport that has expanded rapidly across Europe and is increasingly tipped to become one of the country’s most popular participation sports.

McGlade added:

“What makes padel so special is that it removes many of the barriers people associate with racket sports. You don’t need years of coaching to enjoy it, and within a short time, complete beginners can have long, competitive rallies and a brilliant social experience.

“We’ve seen first-hand how quickly communities grow around the sport. People come to play once, then bring friends, colleagues and family members back with them. That’s exactly the kind of atmosphere we want to build in Belfast, and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors.”

House of Padel Belfast will welcome both members and non-members, with flexible court bookings available through the Playtomic app, making it easy for players of all abilities to get involved.

Further details on memberships, pricing and opening events will be announced ahead of the club’s official opening.