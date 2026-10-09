Yvonne Houghton Named New Artist in Residence at Killeavy Castle Estate

Killeavy Castle Estate is delighted to announce Northern Irish artist Yvonne Houghton as its new Artist in Residence, bringing her distinctive celebration of the Irish rural landscape to the historic estate at the foot of Slieve Gullion, County Armagh.

Yvonne joins a group of highly respected and talented local artists such as Anna McKeever, Frankie Bannon and Katarzyna Bartczack, who’s work has also featured in the hotels Mill Gallery.

Houghton’s residency will build on her current body of work, ‘One Road, One Summer’, a collection inspired by her deep connection to the countryside and the experience of learning to slow down, pause and truly observe the landscape around her, aligning seamlessly with the estates mission to invite guests to ‘get closer to what’s important’.

Having studied in Belfast before returning home to rural County Down, Houghton found herself walking a quiet country road one summer. What began as an ordinary walk became a transformative experience. With each step, she noticed the beauty that had always surrounded her — dramatic clouds, rolling hills, changing light and the small, often overlooked details of rural life.

It was through this process of slowing down that Houghton discovered what she describes as the quiet joy, stillness and sense of wonder that comes from being truly present in nature and her painting practice has grown from this connection.

This approach has already attracted significant recognition. A work from the ‘One Road, One Summer’collection has been selected for the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition 2026, where it will be exhibited at the Ulster Museum in Belfast alongside work by some of Ireland’s most renowned artists. The exhibition welcomes more than 100,000 visitors, providing an important platform for Houghton’s work and her interpretation of the Irish landscape.

“Celebrating the beauty, spirit and creativity of South Armagh and surrounding lands brings us great joy, as does giving local artists the opportunity to exhibit their works. Yvonne’s enthusiasm for our region is reflected in this display, and we are excited for her to further explore her talent with inspiration from our Ring of Gullion landscape.” says Robin and Mick Boyle, owners of Killeavy Castle Estate.

Killeavy Castle Estate provides a particularly fitting setting for the residency. Surrounded by woodland, gardens, historic buildings and the dramatic landscape of Slieve Gullion, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the estate offers Houghton an opportunity to continue exploring the relationship between place, observation and creativity.

Yvonne Houghton said: “I am absolutely delighted to be Artist in Residence at Killeavy Castle Estate. My work is about slowing down and really seeing the landscape — finding beauty in the everyday and allowing myself to be present in a place. Killeavy is an incredibly inspiring environment, and I am excited to see what unfolds from spending time here and responding to the estate and its surroundings.”

Alongside her studio practice, Houghton has developed a reputation for her positive energy and generous engagement with the wider art community. Her work has extended into art journalism, collaborations with fellow artists and social media interviews with both emerging and established artists, creating conversations and connections around contemporary art.

Her residency at Killeavy Castle Estate will provide an opportunity to bring these different strands of her practice together, while continuing her exploration of the landscape and the simple act of looking.

Killeavy Castle Estate looks forward to welcoming guests and visitors into Houghton’s creative world and sharing the development of her residency and new work in the months ahead.

Killeavy Castle Estate is a four-star eco-luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Slieve Gullion, County Armagh. Killeavy Castle Estate offers a unique blend of luxury accommodation, award-winning dining, exceptional spa experiences and outdoor adventure. Centred around a beautifully restored 19th century castle, the Estate is committed to sustainability, locally sourced produce and creating memorable experiences inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.