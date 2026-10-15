NI hotel sector enters its next phase of growth

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation’s 10,000-room campaign in 2016 anticipated the sector reaching the milestone by 2020. Northern Ireland finally surpassed 10,000 hotel bedrooms in May 2026, following a decade of sustained investment and development. Premier Inn at Belfast International Airport is expected to open before the end of 2026, adding a further 81 bedrooms, while around 500 additional rooms are anticipated during 2027, with much of the immediate expansion concentrated in Belfast. Adagio, YOTEL, Staycity and Bob W are among the names featuring in the pipeline, alongside extensions to existing hotels. These projects also demonstrate how the market is changing, with aparthotels, serviced accommodation and longer-stay concepts becoming an increasingly prominent part of the visitor accommodation mix.

A further 300 rooms could follow in 2028, taking Northern Ireland closer to 11,000 hotel bedrooms. Development schedules remain fluid, however, and individual projects may be delayed, revised or accelerated. Beyond confirmed openings, approximately 70 hotel and accommodation projects are at various stages of consideration and development across Northern Ireland.

More than 10% of Northern Ireland’s hotel bedroom stock, representing over 1,000 bedrooms, is currently being marketed for sale. This creates the potential for changes in ownership, fresh investment and the arrival of new operators and brands.

Despite relatively high valuations, acquiring an established hotel can offer a quicker and potentially more controllable route into the Northern Ireland market than developing a property from the ground up.

Northern Ireland has already demonstrated the power of major events to attract visitors and international attention. The Open and the Fleadh have showcased the destination to significant audiences and created new reasons to visit.

The opportunity now is to build on that exposure through sustained destination promotion, strong connectivity and compelling reasons to visit throughout the year. We need to attract more overnight visitors, encourage people to stay longer and ensure the economic benefits of tourism are felt more widely across Northern Ireland.