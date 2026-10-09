Feast Day of St Vincent de Paul Celebrated in Ballymena

A large congregation of St Vincent de Paul members from across the North Region gathered in All Saints’ Church Ballymena to mark the Feast Day of St Vincent de Paul with a special Mass honouring the mission, values, and tireless dedication of members of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP). The celebration paid tribute to the organisation’s volunteers and highlighted the essential support they provide to individuals and families in local communities throughout the North Region.

The Mass was celebrated with reverence and reflection, with the officiating priest, Fr Perry Gildea CM, using his homily to speak about the enduring importance of SVP’s work. He emphasised the compassion, selflessness, and commitment shown by members who, often quietly and without recognition, offer practical and emotional support to those facing hardship. He reflected on the life and legacy of St Vincent de Paul, drawing parallels between his example and the efforts of SVP members today who uphold his mission of service, dignity and care.

The Mass was attended by Anne Irwin, the newly elected SVP Regional President for the North Region. Anne said: “I am honoured to have attended my first Feast Day Mass as Regional President and I am grateful that so many members in the North Region chose to join us. I would commend our volunteers for their deep-rooted dedication and commitment to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, as I know that their involvement extends far beyond providing material assistance during our core work of Home Visitation. Many of our SVP members listen to and befriend individuals and families who are navigating difficult times and especially at this time of year, are faced with impossible choices. I would like to thank our Spiritual Director, Fr Perry Gildea, for celebrating the Mass and our Regional Volunteer Ambassador, Malachi Cush, for his emotive singing throughout the Mass.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers tirelessly work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.If you require help from SVP or if you would like to have time to spare and would like to become a member, please visit www.svp.ie