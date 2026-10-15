LEAPING HOUND LAUNCH NIGHT

Roe Valley Resort welcomed guests to the launch night of Leaping Hound, its exciting new bar and dining destination. The evening included a stylish drinks reception, light bites and live entertainment, with plenty of opportunity to celebrate the latest addition to the resort. Guests were also treated to a behind-the-scenes tour showcasing the progress of the resort’s ongoing renovations, alongside an exclusive preview of plans for the future. The event provided a wonderful opportunity to experience the new venue and enjoy an evening of hospitality, entertainment and conversation.