25 YEARS OF THE MILLENNIUM FORUM

The Millennium Forum recently celebrated in style over the weekend to mark its 25th anniversary. Invited guests enjoyed a lavish gala ball alongside Forum staff and board members of the Derry Theatre Trust. Since its opening in 2001, the Forum has been at the forefront of the arts in the north west and has made a significant impact on the city and region, both culturally and economically, through a varied annual programme of events, an award-winning Access programme and a forever inspiring Education & Outreach offering.