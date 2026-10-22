Soprano Lesley Garrett CBE returns to NI Opera in November as guest artist for CHORUS! at the Ulster Hall

Lesley Garrett CBE is Britain’s best-known soprano, regularly appearing in opera, music theatre, concert, on television and CD. For more than 40 years she has enjoyed one of the most successful and diverse careers of any modern-day, classically trained soprano, winning both critical acclaim and the affection of many fans and music lovers through the breadth and diversity of her work.

Following her captivating performance as Heidi Schiller in NI Opera’s critically acclaimed Follies at the Grand Opera House in September 2025, Lesley will compere and perform at our celebration of the music of opera performed by the thirty-strong NI Opera Chorus on 16 November.

Northern Ireland Opera’s Chorus Development Programme brings together locally based singers, selected from open auditions in Belfast, who work with NI Opera over the course of six months to develop their vocal and performance skills. These talented Northern Irish artists performed with us to critical acclaim in our recent major production of Carmen and for this concert will be singing some of opera’s best-loved and well-known opera choruses, raising the roof on the Ulster Hall.

During the concert Lesley Garrett will reprise Stephen Sondheim’s poignant and beautiful duet, ‘One More Kiss’, with NI Opera Chorus alumna Petra Wells, which they performed together in the role of Heidi in Follies.

Lesley Garrett comments “After making my debut with Northern Ireland Opera last year in Cameron Menzies brilliant production of Sondheim’s Follies, I’m thrilled to be returning to Belfast to take part in their CHORUS! Concert. In the 5 years since its inception, NI Opera’s innovative Chorus Development Programme has gone from strength to strength, offering amazing training and performance opportunities to talented singers across Northern Ireland. I can’t wait to join them to host and sing in a fun-filled and joyous evening of unforgettable operatic choruses! Come and hear how great they sound!”

Cameron Menzies, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of NI Opera said “For five years, our hugely successful Chorus Development Programme has demonstrated the extraordinary depth of vocal talent here in Northern Ireland. Our Chorus is the lifeblood of Northern Ireland Opera, and CHORUS! is a celebration of these exceptional artists and everything they bring to our company. We are absolutely delighted to welcome back the wonderful Lesley Garrett CBE, who was so loved by audiences in our acclaimed 2024 production of Follies. Her generosity in returning to us is a tremendous endorsement of our Chorus and the exceptional work being created right here in Northern Ireland.”

Recent reviews for the NI Opera Chorus following their performance in ‘Carmen’, September 2026

‘Over the past five years, the indispensable NI Opera has been building its opera chorus. Here they soared.’ The Times

‘The Chorus were firing on all cylinders throughout as they brought Bizet’s rag-tag band of factory workers, soldiers, gypsies and bandits winningly to life. They were particularly impressive at the start of Act IV where they arrived in a blaze of colour and gave a rousing performance of the March of the Toreadors.’ Seen and Heard International

‘Superb throughout is the twenty-five-piece Northern Ireland Opera Chorus. A key part of NI Opera’s development programme, the investment in developing local talent is clearly paying rich dividends.’ Theatre News

‘Bizet’s opera relies heavily on strong chorus work and, here, Menzies is well served by a group of singers whose talents have been carefully nurtured in the company.’ The Stage

‘Magnificent chorus’ The Reviews Hub

CHORUS! at the Ulster Hall, 16 November, 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets: £20/£15/£10 plus booking fee are on sale now from the Ulster Hall or www.niopera.com

Northern Ireland Opera is grateful for the support of Belfast City Council and their principal funder the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.