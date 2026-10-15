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Stena Line sails away with Best Ferry Company award

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Stena Line has been awarded the accolade of Best Ferry Company at the 34th North Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards held at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle. Representatives from every sector of the Northern Ireland travel industry attended the high-profile event hosted by comedian and BBC presenter Paddy Raff at which Stena Line was named Best Ferry Company.

Although Stena Line has now picked up the prestigious award thirty-three times, as Travel Commercial Manager Orla Noonan, nothing is taken for granted. Orla Noonan said: “The NI Travel & Tourism awards recognise the best each sector has to offer in any given year and we are delighted once again to be named Best Ferry Company.

 Providing a year-round multi-route service from our Belfast Harbour hub requires a dedicated team onboard and ashore. We continue to invest in our people, fleet and customer facilities and to be recognised once again as these prestigious awards is a cherished experience and certainly one we do not take for granted.  It is also a wonderful recognition of the commitment and passion our teams show every day, and we are incredibly grateful to the Northern Ireland travel trade for their continued support.”

 The Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards are the leading awards programme recognising excellence across Northern Ireland’s travel and tourism industry.  The awards honour the achievements of travel agents, tourism organisations, airlines, cruise and ferry operators, hotels and visitor attractions that have demonstrated exceptional service, innovation and commitment to the sector.

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