TechTides Youth Returns with Ambitions to Reach More Young Innovators

Leading youth conference, TechTides Youth, will return on Monday 26th October to North West Regional College, and will build on the success of last year’s inaugural event, which welcomed more than 150 young people. This year, the conference will extend its reach across the wider North West, welcoming schools from Strabane and Limavady alongside those from Derry/Londonderry.

The event forms part of the wider TechTides platform, which connects people across Northern Ireland’s tech ecosystem with the ideas, expertise and relationships that drive innovation. TechTides Youth is its dedicated strand for young people and takes place ahead of the main TechTides conference at the Millennium Forum in Derry/Londonderry on 27th October.

Jennifer Neff, Event Director, explains:

“TechTides Youth was developed based on the benefits of peer to peer learning. You can’t inspire a young person with a stranger in a suit, you inspire them with someone their own age who’s actually doing it – that’s what TechTides Youth is, young people, inspiring young people.”

She continues:

“Young people can sometimes find themselves on the periphery of wider business conferences, but TechTides Youth has been created by them, and for them. We hope to encourage them by hearing what others are building, the difference it makes – and why now is the right time to get started. The success of our inaugural event showed the real value of providing a dedicated space where young people can lead the conversation, share ideas and discover opportunities alongside their peers.”

The event will feature inspirational speakers, a pitching competition focused on social impact solutions, and demonstrations of innovative technology developed and presented by young innovators from across the region.

Gillian Moss, Head of Client Services at NWRC said:

“The outstanding attendance at TechTides Youth at Strand Road campus last year clearly illustrates the strong interest there is locally in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. As a forward thinking college committed to developing the skills and ambitions of our learners, NWRC is proud to partner with TechTides for a second year to deliver this event.

“NWRC continues to focus on preparing our students for the careers of tomorrow, and events such as these are vital to showcase the opportunities available right here in our region. We look forward to welcoming schools and young people from across the North West to another successful event that will motivate and inspire the next generation.”

Schools interested in taking part are encouraged to register their interest by Friday 11th September by contacting Jennifer Neff at jennifer@hightophub.com.